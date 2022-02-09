Thick-leaf bladderpod getting USFWS review; could impact Pryors mining project

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will review a request by three groups to consider the thick-leaf bladderpod for protection under the Endangered Species Act.

“We find that the petition presents substantial scientific or commercial information indicating that listing the thick-leaf bladderpod as an endangered or threatened species may be warranted due to the present or threatened destruction, modification, or curtailment of its habitat or range resulting from gypsum exploration,” the agency said in its finding. “We will fully evaluate (off-road vehicle) use and other potential threats during our 12-month status review.”

The Center for Biological Diversity, Montana Native Plant Society and Pryors Coalition petitioned the federal agency in March. The petition came after a 2020 proposal by Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua to drill 10 holes up to 70 feet deep to search for gypsum. The drilling is proposed in southern Carbon County on Bureau of Land Management property where the plant grows.

More specifically, the drilling would be conducted just south of Gyp Springs Road and to the west of its intersection with Crooked Creek Road.

Small plant

Only an inch to six inches tall, the thick-leaf bladderpod is a yellow-flowered plant found only in the high desert along the western face of the Pryor Mountains and north-central Wyoming, according to the Montana Field Guide. The member of the mustard family has evolved to live in harsh conditions — surviving in poor soils that receive only 6 to 12 inches of moisture a year.

Due to the plant’s limited range and population size, the BLM has designated it a sensitive species and the Montana Natural Heritage Program has listed it as a species of concern, according to the groups’ petition.

“We hope that this decision will prompt the BLM to protect the Pryor Mountain Desert and all of its biological treasures from future mining,” said Peter Lesica, conservation chair of the Montana Native Plant Society, in a press release.

Modified

In recognition of concerns about the plant, the Mexican-based cement company assigned a botanist to be onsite during the work to identify the plants, report impacts to the species and attempt to ensure it wouldn’t be harmed.

The BLM issued a Finding of No Significant Impact for the McKamy Gypsum Exploration project, saying further evaluation under an environmental impact statement was not warranted. The FONSI noted the acreage that would be disturbed was small and the project was designed to mitigate impacts to sensitive wildlife and plant species. Should the drilling find marketable gypsum, the BLM has stated that mining is foreseeable.

Given the situation, the USFWS decided that “existing regulatory mechanisms described may be inadequate to ameliorate these threats” to the largest documented sub-population of thick-leaf bladderpod.

Unsigned

Neither the BLM’s FONSI or Decision Record have been signed, according to BLM Chief of Communications Al Nash, since the mining company has not satisfied the state of Montana’s greater sage grouse mitigation requirements. Consequently, no drilling or road work has yet occurred.

“Depending on the outcome of the status review, the BLM may have to formally consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service should there be future consideration of exploration or mining,” Nash wrote in an email.

The conservation groups hope a listing for the plant would halt the project.

“If the Service lists the bladderpod, the species and its habitat will receive much needed protection from the deadly threat of proposed gypsum mining,” said Kristine Akland, of the Center for Biological Diversity, in a press release.

Area of concern

The drilling is proposed where, in 2015, the BLM identified more than 2,600 acres as an Area of Critical Environmental Concern, called the Pryor Foothills Research Natural Area. Although the area was recommended for mineral withdrawal, the RNA was never finalized.

The Montana Native Plant Society nominated a larger region for protection as the South Pryor Mountains Important Plant Area, citing numerous other rare plants it deemed worthy of protection.

Thick-leafed bladderpod “is dependent on cryptobiotic crusts, which are living soils made of blue-green algae, lichens, mosses, micro fungi and bacteria and are highly sensitive to disturbance,” according to the Center for Biological Diversity. “Once crushed by vehicles, such crusts can take hundreds of years to grow back — if at all.”

At the same time the USFWS made its ruling on the Pryor Mountain plant, the agency agreed to review the status of the variable cuckoo bumble bee. Also, the USFWS denied a request to consider the Texas population of ocelots as a distinct population segment.

After conducting a status review on the bumble bee and bladderpod, the USFWS will issue its findings as to whether protection is warranted or not. USFWS Principal Deputy Director Martha Williams, the former Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks director, signed off on the findings.

