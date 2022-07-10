'This entire valley has been neglected': Fromberg continues long road to recovery after relief hub is forced to move

Bags of clothing and sheets flowed out of the Fromberg High School gym in the hands of volunteers on Thursday.

The supplies had piled up in the gym and the connecting commons building over the past month, a legacy of the compassion that strangers showed the farming town in the wake of devastating flooding in mid June. But those bags now filled the back of a truck carrying the logo of Billings Family Service.

The hub for the flood relief effort in and around Fromberg for nearly a month will be shuttered this weekend to get ready for the school year. All of those supplies are now piled at the Fromberg Methodist Church, the new headquarters for the volunteers who have assisted in offering flood victims, food, showers and shelter since June 13.

“It worked out perfectly. We still have all the same accommodations…and the church isn’t interested in an expiration date. They understand that this is probably going to be a long-term problem,” said Tina Foust, who was appointed the disaster relief coordinator when floodwaters reached Fromberg.

Cooler temperatures that built up the snowpack in the Beartooth Mountains in May followed by heavy rains at the start of June unleashed a deluge of water flowing in Rock Creek and Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River. Miles of road, dozens of bridges and hundreds of homes were in its path when those waterways overflowed, starting on June 10. The floods struck south-central Montana with such ferocity that officials temporarily closed Yellowstone National Park, and the office of Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster by the week's end.

Assessments are still ongoing to determine the total damage in Park, Stillwater and Carbon counties. Streets in eastern Red Lodge were transformed into a riverbed, with rocks carried by the river blasting away pavement with explosive force. Travelers were left stranded in Gardiner, where the flood ripped away massive chunks of the highway leading into Yellowstone National Park.

In Fromberg, animals were let loose from their pens to save them from drowning in the rush of water. The governor’s office estimated in its request for a presidential disaster declaration that the damage to travel infrastructure alone amounted to nearly $30 million. At least 115 homes across the three counties were destroyed.

Although local residents in Red Lodge and Gardiner shared the trauma of losing homes, cars and keepsakes to the water, within a week following the flood’s crest, businesses in both towns were once again serving customers. And while homes were still being mucked out in parts of Red Lodge on June 21, residents in the mountain town were able to drink their tap water by then.

But in Fromberg, where the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone ripped through almost every building standing on the east side of Highway 310, a month later residents were still forced to boil their water or pick up a pallet of bottled water.

“This entire valley has been neglected. It’s gone beyond ignored. Other places have been able to open their business and move on with their lives. Here we have elderly people and disabled vets, and we’re still being told to fill out this form and that form with no sense of direction,” said Shala Cullum, a Bridger resident who said she's put 1,000 miles on her vehicle making food deliveries throughout Carbon County.

The volunteer effort to assist in mucking out the wrecked homes of Fromberg has included neighbors from the west side of the highway whose homes were out of reach of the river, locals from Bridger and Red Lodge and people from hundreds of miles away who read the headlines of the destruction. And although volunteers surged to nearly 1,000 people working in Fromberg in a single week, one core group of individuals has remained active since June 13, and they haven’t had a day off since then.

The exhaustion is visible in their eyes, which become misty when they recall what they’ve seen and what they've worked through.

One woman from Roscoe can’t move without the assistance of a walker. Her house was washed out. A young couple sent their kids to Denver until they can find permanent housing. An elderly woman who lives in a mobile home near the Wyoming border has grass growing in her carpet.

“The last I heard there were 100 people in the valley misplaced…The farmers and ranchers out here are so private and independent, the only way to really know is to drive up and down the backroads and knock on doors, which as a volunteer is not my place. I don’t know if you can get an accurate assessment,” Cullum said.

Last week, FEMA granted Gianforte’s request to provide individual assistance for residents whose lives were impacted by the flood, and agents are currently sweeping through the valley to assess the damage. That assistance is potentially weeks away. The Red Lodge Community Foundation has offered up to $3,000 in assistance for those displaced or living in dangerous conditions because of the flood.

“That’ll replace a water heater, but it won’t rebuild a house,” said Foust.

Foust, Cullum and Laurel resident Tanya Hansen are part of the crew driving the relief effort in Fromberg and the surrounding valley since the flood struck. In partnering with the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Crisis Cleanup and several other non-profits and religious organizations, the two have delivered supplies, filled sandbags and identified which homes needed immediate help. During that time, the gym and the commons has been their hub. Residents have relied on the space to prepare daily meals, showers and as a spot to rest.

On Thursday, several mosquitos buzzed inside the building, another nuisance brought on by the flood. The space is cool, dry and has room enough to seat dozens of people if needed. It also has room to spare to store stacks of dry goods and water pallets. For days worrying about not having the space, Foust wondered where everything accumulated for the relief effort would go.

“I would like to thank the school for allowing us to use the space…I think it’s important that the school knows that we thank them for the opportunities,” Cullum said.

The five-person board of trustees for the Fromberg School District held a meeting June 23. They determined that the volunteers, along with all of the provisions inside the gyms and commons building would have to vacate by July 8.

“In preparation of the 2022-2023 school year, Fromberg School needs to resume normal operation,” read a notice to vacate that was taped to the building’s entrance.

Foust and Cullum held out for possibly extending their stay, but a proposal to discuss the matter was shot down. On Thursday, Foust said, the church came through. Its leadership offered them the space for supplies and its kitchen for meals, along with a shower for residents to utilize indefinitely.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we started serving dinner here tonight,” Foust said.

The church will also be the site for one of FEMA’s Mobile Registration Intake Centers. Starting Friday and running through Tuesday, Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will be available assisting with applications for FEMA assistance.