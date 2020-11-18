'This is a marathon': rural health departments struggle under weight of pandemic

Anna Buckley, the public health nurse in Park County, feels guilty if she turns her phone off after 5 p.m.

Buckley is responsible for initial case investigation where she calls positive COVID-19 cases and identifies close contacts. Then those cases are turned over to contact tracers.

Because of her role, Buckley works closely with contact tracers on all of the cases for the county and she knows if she misses a call, even past 8 or 9 p.m., it only makes the work more difficult for contact tracers.

“On Veteran’s Day I went to get snow tires and it was a 10-minute walk to pick up my car. In 10 minutes I missed nine phone calls,” she said.

She often works through meals, breaks, after business hours and on weekends.

“And it’s never enough. At the end of the day when I physically feel like I can’t work one more minute, I still have a million things I should be doing,” Buckley said. “It’s the worst feeling. You feel like you’re failing every day because you didn’t get everything done.”

For many working in public health, the sheer scope of the pandemic — how long it would last — wasn’t at the forefront of everybody’s mind.