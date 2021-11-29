'This place is the Devil’ Non-Native teacher remembers her time at Catholic Indian boarding school

Another of her students, Charlie Marchand, kept his artwork, but she often thinks of the boy. Obviously a gifted artist, she wonders what became of him. She left him all her art supplies when she departed.

Grundy recalls the beautiful, rugged landscape and clear, blue sky, collecting apples in a nearby orchard with the children, and watching with a combination of delight and fear as they jumped from high cliffs into the Okanagon River. She loved their exuberance over basketball and dancing on Friday nights to a jukebox in the gym.

“They were crazy over basketball and they were good,” she said.

She remembers the aching generosity of the people, the time she was measured for moccasins during one of her excursions with Obersinner and the way women hung their babies in handmade cradle boards along the back wall of the church.

Although she was saddened to know the children were removed from their families, she told herself they were better off at the mission. Obersinner and others at the school told her the students came from dysfunctional living conditions, with a lot of abuse and alcoholism in their homes. She believed them.