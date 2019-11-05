Multiple agencies fought an early morning fire in West Yellowstone that burned two houses and a commercial building on Tuesday.
The fire was noticed just before 2:30 a.m. by a West Yellowstone Police officer patrolling the 600 block of Parkway A, said police chief Scott Newell in a press release.
The fire originated in a mechanic shop, said Hebgen assistant fire chief James Jessop.
It's unclear how long the fire had already been burning. While firefighters responded to the shop, the police officer got residents out of neighboring houses.
The fire spread to those two neighboring homes, and partially burned another commercial building. No one was injured, Jessop said.
You have free articles remaining.
Firefighters worked for about five hours to suppress the fire, before mop up began around 9 a.m.
"I'm extremely proud of our firefighters for containing damage with limited manpower," he said, stressing the department's gratitude for mutual aid from three other rural departments.
Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department fought the fire, with help from Island Park (Idaho), Big Sky firefighters and Old Faithful firefighters.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Newell said. A state fire marshal has been called into help with the investigation.