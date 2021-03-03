Three cases of UK variant of COVID identified in Gallatin County

Three cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 have been identified in Gallatin County, the Montana Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Wednesday.

"We have been preparing for this, conducting surveillance for COVID-19 variant strains for several weeks, so this comes as no surprise," a statement from DPHHS read.

"We are aware that the specimens are from Gallatin County, and we are working with the state health department to investigate the source and timing of those specimens," Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said in the statement.

"It should not come as a surprise that a variant strain of the virus is in Montana. Well over 40 other states have identified the virus, so it stands to reason that it is in Montana as well. This is a good reminder that this pandemic is not over and the importance of everyone doing all they can to help us slow down transmission. That means practicing physical distancing whenever possible, wearing face coverings in public settings, staying home when we’re sick, washing our hands, and getting a vaccine when one is available," Kelley's statement read.