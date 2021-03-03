Three cases of UK variant of COVID identified in Gallatin County

Three cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 have been identified in Gallatin County, the Montana Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Wednesday.
"We have been preparing for this, conducting surveillance for COVID-19 variant strains for several weeks, so this comes as no surprise," a statement from DPHHS read.
"We are aware that the specimens are from Gallatin County, and we are working with the state health department to investigate the source and timing of those specimens," Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said in the statement.
"It should not come as a surprise that a variant strain of the virus is in Montana. Well over 40 other states have identified the virus, so it stands to reason that it is in Montana as well. This is a good reminder that this pandemic is not over and the importance of everyone doing all they can to help us slow down transmission. That means practicing physical distancing whenever possible, wearing face coverings in public settings, staying home when we’re sick, washing our hands, and getting a vaccine when one is available," Kelley's statement read.
All three Montanans who tested positive for the strain have recovered, according to DPHHS. A statement from the agency also encouraged people to get a vaccine when it is available to them.
In the daily report from DPHHS, the state added 202 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and nearly 95,000 residents are now fully vaccinated.
The state also reported another death due to the virus, according to Montana’s virus tracking and mapping website. The latest update brings the statewide death toll to 1,373.
Since the start of the federal COVID-19 vaccine rollout in December, healthcare workers in Montana have administered 269,222 doses. On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced that eligibility for vaccines would expand starting next week. Phase 1B+ would open up vaccines to those aged 60 to 70, along with those 16 and older who are diagnosed with asthma, cystic fibrosis and liver disease.
Next week’s expansion will make between 100,000 and 140,000 more Montana residents eligible for the vaccine, according to the Associated Press. For that same week, the state is slated to receive 33,000 first doses and 21,000 second doses. Included in that count are 8,700 doses of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires a single dose.
The number of people hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19 dropped Wednesday to 67, down from 83 the previous day. Despite the overall drop, patients being treated for the virus filled beds in nine of Montana’s 10 largest hospitals, according to a snapshot report from DPHHS. A total of 4,600 people in Montana have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.
Since Montana’s first COVID-19 case in March of last year, 100,351 of its residents have test positive for the virus. Of those, 97,327 are considered recovered, meeting the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for an individual to safely leave isolation without infecting others. That does not necessarily mean that some of the health problems brought by COVID-19, like fatigue and lung damage, do not still remain.
The state reported that 4,986 more COVID-19 tests were completed Wednesday, for a total of 1,086,548 since the start of the pandemic.
Counties added the following number of cases in Tuesday’s update:
• Gallatin with 34 (195 active)
• Yellowstone with 26 (533 active)
• Flathead with 23 (195 active)
• Cascade with 20 (60 active)
• Missoula with 18 (101 active)
• Silver Bow with 14 (63 active)
• Lewis and Clark with 12 (71 active)
• Ravalli with 10 (56 active)
• Hill with five (23 active)
• Powder with five (five active)
• Fergus with four (six active)
• Lake with four (47 active)
• Lincoln with four (23 active)
• Big Horn with three (22 active)
• Jefferson with three (13 active)
• Madison with two (32 active)
• Phillips with two (seven active)
• Rosebud with two (seven active)
• Sanders with two (eight active)
• Teton with two (five active)
• Valley with two (22 active)
• Broadwater with one (four active)
• Custer with one (six active)
• Daniels with one (three active)
• Deer Lodge with one (eight active)
• Sheridan with one (two active)
Holly Michels of the Montana State News Bureau contributed to this story