Thunderstorms drop tennis ball-sized hail in central Montana overnight

7 Day Forecast
A severe thunderstorm hit Golden Valley County early Wednesday that dropped damaging hail, some as large as tennis balls.
Thunderstorms moved through several communities north and west of Billings Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, but the hail size and severity of storms varied.
Storms earlier Tuesday evening near Big Timber and toward Two Dot and Harlowton produced hail between half an inch and almost an inch in diameter. At 8:45 p.m., a storm that tracked north of Ryegate into the northern part of Golden Valley County on the southern end of the Little Snowy Mountains produced golf-ball sized hail.
Hours later, around midnight, the big storm hit, said Joe Lester, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings.
In northern Stillwater County, someone from the Rapelje area reported half dollar-sized hailstones at 12:47 a.m. Golf ball-sized hail hit Ryegate at about 1:07 a.m., and 12 minutes later tennis ball-sized hail fell over the Lavina area, according to local reports made to the weather service.
About 15 miles due south, between Ryegate and Lavina, at least one Golden Valley property had extensive damage. Wind-driven hail, some of it maybe 1.5 inches in size, shattered windows, damaged vehicles and campers and even punctured holes in a metal barn roof, Sheriff Robert Pallas said.
The sheriff said his residence in the Lavina area was hit by half dollar-sized hail but that the damage looked to be fairly limited, probably because of the lack of wind when the storm hit that part of the county.
The 2.5-inch diameter, or tennis ball-sized hail, was the product of a storm that had the right ingredients for hail production, according to Lester.
"Any time you've got hail that size, you need to have a storm that's well organized. There's strong wind shear, strong instability and a combination of those two results in a good, strong, rotating updraft. That's what it takes to produce hail that size. To produce hail that size you have to keep it lofted for a time period to let it grow," Lester said.
Wind shear refers to changes in wind direction or speed as elevation changes.
Those hailstones were all produced by the same storm. Lester estimated the storm moved at about 40 miles per hour, meaning it wouldn't have lingered long over any area.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!