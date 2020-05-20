Thunderstorms drop tennis ball-sized hail in central Montana overnight

The sheriff said his residence in the Lavina area was hit by half dollar-sized hail but that the damage looked to be fairly limited, probably because of the lack of wind when the storm hit that part of the county.

The 2.5-inch diameter, or tennis ball-sized hail, was the product of a storm that had the right ingredients for hail production, according to Lester.

"Any time you've got hail that size, you need to have a storm that's well organized. There's strong wind shear, strong instability and a combination of those two results in a good, strong, rotating updraft. That's what it takes to produce hail that size. To produce hail that size you have to keep it lofted for a time period to let it grow," Lester said.

Wind shear refers to changes in wind direction or speed as elevation changes.

Those hailstones were all produced by the same storm. Lester estimated the storm moved at about 40 miles per hour, meaning it wouldn't have lingered long over any area.

