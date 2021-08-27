Thunderstorms expected by Friday afternoon in southeastern Montana

Storms building in Southeastern Montana on Friday could bring thunder, hail and high winds across and area stretching from east of Billings to the Dakotas.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather warning that will be in place through the evening. Although the weather forecast shows some rain in the region, and temperatures have cooled compared to July, the entire state remains under moderate-to-exceptional drought conditions.

“There will be some downpours east of Billings, but it would just be localized and most of the rainfall amounts are going to be light … less than an inch,” said NWS Meteorologist Bob Setzenfand.

Thunderstorms are expected to reach the area around 2 p.m., Setzenfand said, and will dissipate around 8. Should they turn severe, hail could get up to 1 inch in diameter, with winds gusting up to 60 mph. The towns that are most at risk of the severest weather are those in Rosebud County, and to the eastern border. That includes Broadus, Miles City and Wibaux.

As of Friday morning, flash flooding in the region was not a concern for meteorologists.