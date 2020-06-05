Thunderstorms, large hail in store for Eastern Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Severe thunderstorms, gusty winds, flooding, hail and the possibility of a tornado are all on the weekend docket for Eastern Montana, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.

Friday temps in Billings should reach a high of 86. Saturday sees a high of 88.

Scattered and severe thunderstorms should begin Friday afternoon in Eastern Montana and again on Saturday afternoon, said meteorologist Julie Arthur.

NWS has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Eastern Montana that warns of the severe storm possibilities. The outlook is set to expire Saturday evening.

Friday thunderstorms will likely be centered near Broadus and Ekalaka areas, and then northwest in the Judith Gap and Harlowton areas, Arthur said.

"We're thinking both areas, if there are thunderstorms, have the best chance of large hail and gusty winds and probably some heavy rain," Arthurs said.

The storms will likely begin around 3 p.m. and could last until 9 p.m.

The isolated storms have the possibility for golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts from 60 to 80 mph.

Saturday another wave of severe, isolated thunderstorms will likely hit anywhere east of Billings.