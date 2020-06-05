Thunderstorms, large hail in store for Eastern Montana

7 Day Forecast
Severe thunderstorms, gusty winds, flooding, hail and the possibility of a tornado are all on the weekend docket for Eastern Montana, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
Friday temps in Billings should reach a high of 86. Saturday sees a high of 88.
Scattered and severe thunderstorms should begin Friday afternoon in Eastern Montana and again on Saturday afternoon, said meteorologist Julie Arthur.
NWS has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Eastern Montana that warns of the severe storm possibilities. The outlook is set to expire Saturday evening.
Friday thunderstorms will likely be centered near Broadus and Ekalaka areas, and then northwest in the Judith Gap and Harlowton areas, Arthur said.
"We're thinking both areas, if there are thunderstorms, have the best chance of large hail and gusty winds and probably some heavy rain," Arthurs said.
The storms will likely begin around 3 p.m. and could last until 9 p.m.
The isolated storms have the possibility for golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts from 60 to 80 mph.
Saturday another wave of severe, isolated thunderstorms will likely hit anywhere east of Billings.
"With that again large hail and damaging, gusty winds and heavy rain are the likely things we’re watching for," she said.
Hail up to baseball-sized is predicted, as well as wind gust from 60 to 80 mph.
The more severe storms, including a low chance of a tornado, will happen the further east.
Arthurs said meteorologists were "keeping an eye out" for a tornado, but the likelihood of one actually forming was low.
Flash flooding won't likely occur from the storms, Arthurs said.
However areas of the Carbon County were under a flood advisory for the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River at Belfy and Edgar.
On Monday flooding on the Clarks Fork at Edgar hit a record-high crest reaching 9.4 feet. The previous record of 9.3 feet was set June 12, 1997.
Arthurs advised people avoid the high, fast rivers and keep up to date for quick changing weather and storm warnings this weekend.
Abigail Ryman was driving to her home located 10 miles outside of Miles City when a storm hit the area Wednesday evening.
