'Thus is life': Musselshell County residents recover from devastating range fire — again

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSSELSHELL COUNTY — It’s been two weeks since the Bobcat fire began its devastating sweep across Musselshell County, but already a bit of green is poking through the blankets of black soot covering many of the hills southeast of Roundup.

Still, Terry Frost, who runs Frosty Creek Angus Ranch with his wife LaVonne, figures it could be another three or four years before their grazing land returns to what it was before the fire.

The Frosts felt the Bobcat fire before they saw it. They spotted smoke billowing from a creek bed five miles away and knew their cattle had to be moved. In less than an hour, they were brushing sparks off their shirt sleeves.

They rode dirt bikes out to check on their cattle. The smoke was so heavy, LaVonne said she could see barely a foot ahead of her. She followed the fence line to keep her bearings.

“We just flung open the gates and hoped they’d be smart enough to follow,” she said.

By the time they reached the home Terry’s parents stay on the property, flames had crested the hill and were heading for them.