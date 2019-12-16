When the paleontologists and staff at the Wyoming Dinosaur Center and Museum learned they had made the first-ever TIME list of 50 coolest places in the world, they didn’t even know they had been nominated.
A Time for Kids magazine reporter had called a few weeks before to talk about the dinosaur center in Thermopolis, Wyoming, but staff weren’t sure why, said the museum’s executive director Angie Guyon.
“We assumed they were going to include us in things to do on the way to Yellowstone,” Guyon said. “We had no idea that they were interviewing us because we were chosen as one of the world’s coolest places.”
The dinosaur center is one of 50 global destinations that made the inaugural list of "World's Coolest Places 2019" for kids and families to visit from the Time for Kids publication.
To find locals, Time for Kids used nominations from readers, and nominations from its network of kid reporters. Guyon isn’t sure if any kid reporters showed up at the Center.
“If they did come, they were disguised,” she said. “They didn’t mention the fact that they were kid reporters.”
Destinations needed to be original, sustainable, high-quality, and accessible, according to Time for Kids.
Places on the list include a Lego House in Denmark, an ice hotel in Sweden, sand dunes in Arizona, a fairytale castle in Germany and the Grand Canyon. Thirty-three out of 50 places are in the United States, including the dinosaur center.
The list is broken up into four categories: play, learn, explore and eat.
The center landed in the explore category, in part because of the paleontological discovery offered, Guyon said.
“What makes us unique is we have over 150 active dinosaur dig sites,” Guyon said. “We take visitors out in the field to dig dinosaurs up.”
The dinosaur center sits atop the Morrison Formation, which dates about 155 to 140 million years ago during the late Jurassic period and is rife with paleontological gold mines.
People of all ages can tour active sites, dig for fossils, and help prepare the bones for display or preservation with some of the dinosaur center’s paleontologists during the summer season.
Some programs are geared toward kids and families, there's a dinosaur academy for high school students, and a "Road Scholar" program for seniors.
While the dig sites are only open during the warm summer months, the museum is open year-round. It offers the largest collection of Wyoming fossils in the country. Including North America’s oldest raptor found to date—Lori.
“It’s the smallest fossil found in Wyoming; found next to the largest,” Guyon said. “Both of those are on display in the gallery.”
Jimbo is a 106-foot-long supersaurus, and is among the largest supersauruses ever discovered.
Lori, one of the newer additions to the museum, was discovered in 2001 near Douglas, Wyoming, at the same dig site as Jimbo. Lori is less than 3 feet tall and was displayed at the museum during summer 2019.
Lori, a hesperornithoides miessleri, was identified as a new raptorlike species earlier this year.
The tiny dinosaur most closely resembles a “pocket-sized” version of velociraptors made famous by the Jurassic Park franchise, according to the dinosaur center. Although quite large in the Jurassic Park movies, the velociraptor was likely about the size of a turkey.
The nonprofit center has been open since 1995, and started doing interactive dig sites the next year. Since its inception, the center has grown considerably and gets more visitors each year, said Guyon.
"We've become a destination, not just a stop," Guyon said.