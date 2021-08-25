To stoke rural vaccination rates, trusted farmers are asked to spread word

Larry Lieb farms 92 acres of soybeans and timber in central Illinois and also raises a few cows and pigs.

He said he wondered whether the vaccine could be safe, given how quickly it came to market — and he got it for only one reason.

"My daughter's a respiratory therapist, and she told me I was gonna get it," Lieb said. "Plain and simple."

Unlike some of his relatives, Lieb said, he does not buy into conspiracy theories about the vaccine. But he said he avoids those conversations altogether.

"It's their own personal choice," he said. "On issues where they're set in their ways, you know, it's futile to try."

The pandemic has had a huge economic impact on farmers, said Mike Stranz, vice president of advocacy for the National Farmers Union.

"There's been so much upheaval in the agricultural economy and in our communities," Stranz said. "We need to start moving past that, and vaccines are the way towards that [goal]."

Vaccination rates have consistently lagged in rural communities, and an analysis from NPR and Johns Hopkins University in June found new COVID-19 hot spots are cropping up in areas with dangerously low vaccination rates — especially in the South, Midwest and West.