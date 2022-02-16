Tom Richmond, former Billings-area legislator and energy expert, dies

Tom Richmond, a former Montana state senator and long-time administrator of the Board of Oil and Gas Conservation, has died.

Few people were as involved in shaping Montana's energy policy as Richmond. He was a 30-year employee of the Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation, including the early years of the Bakken oil boom when Eastern Montana was briefly more active than the North Dakota side of the formation.

Richmond, a Republican, helped shape the state’s disclosure laws for chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing of oil wells as a legislator. A petroleum engineer, Richmond was adamant that fracking could be done safely.

“Tom was one of those guys who was definitely a problem solver,” said Alan Olson, director of the Montana Petroleum Association. “He was a work horse, not a show horse. He never sought out recognition. He never grandstanded on an issue, just quietly got things done. He was way better than 99% of the politicians, that’s for damn sure.”

Olson worked for the Board of Oil and Gas Conservation for 19 years, during which time Richmond was Olson’s boss. Emailing Montana Petroleum Association members about Richmond's death the other evening, Olson described his friend's battle with pancreatic cancer as short but hard-fought. Richmond was diagnosed less than a month ago, Olson said. Richmond is survived by his wife, Rene Richmond, of 52 years.

Olson said he never felt like he was working for Richmond. Rather, they were working together.

Richmond was sought out for his experience on groundwater issues, Olson said. A Great Falls native, Richmond served on the Groundwater Protection Council for 15 years. The council is a group of state groundwater program managers and oil and gas officials. During Richmond’s tenure the council developed a fracturing data management program, which he oversaw. That work was cited by Montana Tech when it gave Richmond a distinguished alumni award.

It wasn’t until last decade that Richmond entered politics. Jeff Essmann, a former state legislator and Montana GOP chairman, described Richmond as a Chamber of Commerce Republican, a moderate with expertise.

“I was struck by the amount of bills that he carried, focused on what he knew, which was the energy industry,” Essmann said. “He focused on oil and gas and water quality bills and a good share of them passed.”

“I think Tom’s service shows the strength of the Montana Legislature, which in my opinion is that it’s still a citizen Legislature. People that run bring their life experiences to serve their fellow Montanans. That’s a real strength. It’s not a permanent legislature, like a lot of other states.”

Essmann said he first met Richmond while knocking on doors during the 2006 election. Eight years later, Richmond was challenging Virginia Court in the 2014 race for Billings’ House District 50. Court, the incumbent, prevailed, but another House seat opened when Jonathan McNiven of Huntley resigned to manage the Yellowstone County News.

Yellowstone County Commissioners appointed Richmond as the replacement for the McNiven district, which included Huntley, Lockwood, and Blue Creek.

In 2016, Richmond ran for state Senate. He quickly became one of the better energy experts in the Republican caucus. In 2019, he became the primary sponsor of Republican bills concerning Colstrip Power Plant and NorthWestern Energy.

Richmond served just one term in the Senate. He was 71 in the spring of 2020 when he was unseated in the primary election by Republican Brad Molnar.

