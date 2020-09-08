Top coal-producing area in U.S. on pace for record low year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The United States' largest coal-producing region, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, is on pace to produce less than 200 million tons of coal for the first time in three decades, The Gillette News Record reported.

The Powder River Basin has experienced a nearly 25% decrease in production from this time in 2019, according to the Energy Information Association. Last year, the U.S. produced its lowest amount of coal since 1975.

So far this year, 568 jobs have been lost in the basin, or over 12% of the workforce.

Rob Godby, director of the Center for Energy Economics and Public Policy at the University of Wyoming, said lower natural gas prices and the coronavirus pandemic are to blame for the decline in coal production.