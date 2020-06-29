Tornado watch called for Eastern Montana

7 Day Forecast
Portions of Eastern Montana have been placed under a tornado watch amid a severe thunderstorm warning.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Dawson, Richland and Wibaux counties for Monday evening.
Hail and gusts up to 60 mph are predicted. Southeast Montana is under a hazardous weather outlook for scattered severe thunderstorms, which may produce hail and wind gusts.
Eastern Montana was also placed under a tornado watch, parts of Northeast Wyoming, South and North Dakota were also put under the watch.
Multiple tornadoes are possible, according to a graphic from NWS. Gusts of wind up to 70 mph and scattered hail up to apple sized are possible.
The watch is set to expire at midnight. Counties in Montana under the tornado watch are:
- Carter.
- Custer.
- Dawson.
- Fallon.
- McCone.
- Powder River.
- Prairie.
- Richland.
- Roosevelt.
- Sheridan.
- Wibaux .
Counties in Northeastern Wyoming under the watch are:
- Campbell.
- Crook.
- Weston.
Then and now: See how MetraPark has changed since the 2010 Billings tornado
Arena from above
Left: Rimrock Auto Arena is shown in an aerial photo from June 20, 2010, shortly after the arena was hit by an EF2 tornado.
Right: The arena in 2020, after being remodeled. The arena is now known as First Interstate Arena.
Arena from Black Otter Trail
LEFT: Rimrock Auto Arena is seen from Black Otter Trail shortly after the arena was hit by a tornado on June 20, 2010.
RIGHT: The remodeled arena is shown in 2020.
Arena from parking lot
LEFT: Rimrock Auto Arena is shown from the MetraPark parking lot on June 20, 2010, shortly after it was hit by a tornado.
RIGHT: The remodeled arena, now known as First Interstate Arena, is shown in 2020.
Arena interior
LEFT: The interior of Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark is shown after a tornado ripped through the area on June 20, 2010.
RIGHT: The remodeled arena is shown in 2020.
Arena lobby
LEFT: Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund walks through the lobby of Rimrock Auto Arena following a tornado that damaged the building in June 2010.
RIGHT: The remodeled arena lobby is shown in 2020.
Arena exterior
LEFT: Debris is cleaned up following the June 20, 2010 tornado that heavily damaged Rimrock Auto Arena and other Heights buildings.
RIGHT: The remodeled arena, now called First Interstate Arena, is shown in 2020.
Billings Heights businesses
LEFT: Billings Heights businesses are shown after being damaged by a tornado on June 20, 2010.
RIGHT: The same area of the Billings Heights is shown in 2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!