Tornado watch called for Eastern Montana

Portions of Eastern Montana have been placed under a tornado watch amid a severe thunderstorm warning.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Dawson, Richland and Wibaux counties for Monday evening.

Hail and gusts up to 60 mph are predicted. Southeast Montana is under a hazardous weather outlook for scattered severe thunderstorms, which may produce hail and wind gusts.

Eastern Montana was also placed under a tornado watch, parts of Northeast Wyoming, South and North Dakota were also put under the watch.

Multiple tornadoes are possible, according to a graphic from NWS. Gusts of wind up to 70 mph and scattered hail up to apple sized are possible.

The watch is set to expire at midnight. Counties in Montana under the tornado watch are:

Carter.

Custer.

Dawson.

Fallon.

McCone.

Powder River.

Prairie.

Richland.

Roosevelt.

Sheridan.

Wibaux .

Counties in Northeastern Wyoming under the watch are:

Campbell.

Crook.

Weston.