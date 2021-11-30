Tough time for trees: Old logging lands need lots of work

“A lot of people stood out in the field together trying to figure out what to do,” said Chris Bryant of The Nature Conservancy. “We weren’t there to log it and get a bunch of stuff to the mills and make money. This work is cost — an investment in the forest. We’re trying to find ways of getting that cost down so it makes it possible to do things at scale.”

In addition to the public agencies, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have an interest in the landscape. The Gold Creek basin abuts the Flathead Indian Reservation’s South Fork Jocko Tribal Primitive Area, and the tribes have Reserved Treaty Rights Land claims beyond the reservation in places they historically traveled, gathered food and maintained forest conditions.

Industrial logging activity drained many of the marshes and wetlands where foragers sought camas bulbs and other edible plants. Modern-day wildfires have been much more destructive to meadows than the small-scale burns routinely set by tribal people.

Returning the forest to something resembling what the Salish and Kootenai recall guides much of the work now going on around Gold and Belmont creeks. That means making the place more productive for wildlife, more resilient to wildfire, more attractive to people who want to recreate there and more affordable to manage.