Bear aware best practices

Grand Teton National Park officials offered these bear aware protocols:

If you are a resident:

• For those who may be leaving for spring break, please look around your homes and yards for any unsecured attractants and secure them before you leave.

• Store all garbage in bear-resistant containers or in a secure building.

• Secure livestock feed, chicken coops, pet food, compost, and beehives. Electric fences are effective for securing many of these attractants.

• Hang birdfeeders in a way that makes them inaccessible to bears.

• Help your neighbors create a bear-wise community to protect bears (and all wildlife).

If you are visiting a national park or national forest:

• Never leave your food unattended unless it is properly secured.

• Keep a clean camp and adhere to all food storage orders. Store all attractants, including coolers, cooking gear, toiletries, and pet food, inside a bear box or a hard-sided vehicle with the windows rolled up.

• Do not eat or cook in your tent, and never keep food or other scented items in your tent.

• Properly store garbage until you can deposit it into a bear-resistant dumpster.

• If you see a bear, please give it space, and always stay at least 100 yards away. If you choose to watch or photograph the bear, use a spotting scope, binoculars, or telephoto lens. Park in designated areas and never block travel lanes. Follow the directions of staff in places where bears are sighted.

• Please respect all wildlife closure areas.

If you are exploring the backcountry:

• Be alert and aware of your surroundings.

• Make noise, especially in areas with limited visibility or when sound is muffled (e.g., near streams or when it is windy).

• Carry bear spray, know how to use it, and keep it readily accessible.

• Hike in groups of three or more people.

• Do not run. Back away slowly if you encounter a bear.