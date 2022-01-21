 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tractor trailer driver dies after rig goes off Interstate 90
BOZEMAN — A semitractor-trailer went off Interstate 90 just east of Bozeman and into the median before going down an embankment and across a county road that runs under the interstate, killing the driver, the Montana Highway Patrol said Friday.

The cab of the truck collided with the uphill embankment after the truck crossed Fort Ellis Road, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

The driver's name was not immediately released.

Trooper Jeffrey Clinton said the cause of the crash was still under investigation.

