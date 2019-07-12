MANNING, N.D. — A 40-year-old man from Kalispell died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in western North Dakota, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred at 4:52 p.m. July 11 on Highway 22 about two miles south of Manning.
The 40-year-old driver was parked in the northbound right lane of a passing zone blocking off a hazmat cleanup crew working on the highway.
A 29-year-old driver from Chehalis, Washington, was heading north on Highway 22 when he rear ended the Montana man's vehicle, pushing it off the roadway and into a ditch.
The driver from Washington was taken to CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson to be treated for injuries.
The 40-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating to determine if the younger driver could be charged in the accident.