Trailer rollover spilled 3,000 gallons of gas in Yellowstone National Park
Trailer rollover spilled 3,000 gallons of gas in Yellowstone National Park

A semi's tandem trailer rolled on Thursday spilling an estimated 3,000 gallons of gasoline alongside a Yellowstone National Park road.

 Brett French

The road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction in Yellowstone National Park is still closed a day after a semi's tandem trailer rolled, spilling an estimated 3,000 gallons of gasoline.

There is no evidence that gasoline entered the nearby Yellowstone River, according to a park news release. The cause of the Thursday rollover is still under investigation.

Mud Volcano is open and can be accessed from the north. The East Entrance Road to Fishing Bridge Junction is open. Visitors can also access Fishing Bridge Junction from the south.

