Trash to treasure: Submissions open for art to adorn Gardiner garbage cans

Yellowstone National Park is full of art born out of necessity. Tourists need a place to stay in Lower Geyser Basin, which is the express purpose of Old Faithful Inn. But the Inn is so much more, a grand and historic building so evocative that people will look away from one of the most beautiful places in the world just to gaze at it.

The park is full of these intersections, where the realm of the wild is interrupted by the needs of the humans who wish to explore it.

The Gardiner Chamber of Commerce is looking to add to that tradition in a unique way. On Tuesday, the organization put out a call for artist submissions. The artwork is for vinyl wraps, which will cover four bear-proof garbage containers. The receptacles will then be placed in strategic locations throughout Gardiner.

The Chamber is asking for artwork that can represent the Gardiner community and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem at large. Works of various mediums will be considered. All work must be original, and only one submission per artist is allowed. The vinyl wraps are graffiti resistant, but it’s still recommended to avoid open spaces in the design to prevent vandalism.

The wraps will be produced by Clean Slate Group. Their home town of Bozeman is dotted with electrical boxes and other bulky utilities covered in the vinyl, turning infrastructure eyesores into showcases for art. They’ve installed similar wraps all over the country, from San Francisco to Plant City, Florida. Fellow Yellowstone gateway town West Yellowstone has several bear-proof garbage receptacles already in place, a good example of what to look for in Gardiner.

The funds for the boxes came from the Gardiner Area Resort Tax District, which allocated for the purchase of four additional bear-proof trash containers. Five containers in all will be installed, including one built by the Gardiner Public School’s welding class. Once finished, the receptacles will be put in high traffic areas in Gardiner, in prime real estate on W. Park St., looking into the North Entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

The Chamber initiated the project, which they’re calling “’For the Benefit & Enjoyment of the People’ to the next 150 years,” both as a way to promote art to honor Yellowstone’s history and legacy on its 150th anniversary, but also as a necessity. The garbage cans, and their resistance to bears, are essential infrastructure in Gardiner, a town often more known for four legged residents than two legged ones.

While the containers will be in Gardiner, the Chamber isn’t limiting the project to just local submissions. “With the 150th Anniversary of Yellowstone National Park being signed into law… accepting submissions from people far and wide seemed to be a great way to showcase this milestone and the start of America's best idea,” Petcoff said in an email.

Two different sizes of containers will be wrapped: two double units and two single units. Once they're installed, they'll join the long history of human involvement in the nation's first National Park.

Applicants are asked to send submissions and questions via email to Chamber Executive Director Terese Petcoff at executivedirector@gardinerchamber.com.

The due date for submissions is Thursday, March 31 at 12 p.m. The artwork will go to a public vote via an online survey, and the winners will be notified by Monday, April 18 at 3 p.m.

