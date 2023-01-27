Trauma care: Bozeman group gathers to heal from outdoor tragedies

On the first day of his week-long vacation in the Italian Alps, during the last ski run of the day, Justin Gallagher was swept over a cliff by an avalanche that ran about 1,000 feet downhill.

Gallagher suffered broken bones, a sprained knee and partially torn muscles after landing on his left side among rocks following the 20-foot plunge.

“It was not the way I wanted our adventure to go,” said the Montana State University professor of economics.

Gallagher, 45, had taken the precaution of wearing an avalanche air bag that, when inflated, kept him atop the snowpack as wave after wave of snow washed over him and he was catapulted downhill, flowing in and out of consciousness. He was also carrying an avalanche beacon, so his partners quickly found him.

It took about two weeks for Gallagher to heal enough from the worst of the injuries so he could return to the United States. Yet five years after the incident, he is still working to heal the mental trauma he sustained in the accident.

“The thing that has stuck with me the most is, I feel like it could have ended a lot differently,” he said.

He avoided being buried, and also dodged being thrown into other obstacles such as trees that could have caused more severe injuries. Yet when he returned home he couldn’t shake the feeling that he had narrowly avoided not seeing his two young children grow up.

“That was the thing that I struggled with,” he said.

Risk taking

The risks involved in outdoor recreation, and how to prepare for them, are well-known. Snowmobilers and backcountry skiers can study avalanche reports and take classes to learn snow science basics. Rock and ice climbers are mindful of the danger of falling from heights and take extreme care to be safety conscience by checking and rechecking rigging. Boaters wear lifejackets, check river flow gauges and scout whitewater rapids.

However, when something goes wrong and a participant is killed or injured, what’s the protocol? What about the survivors?

Every third Wednesday of the month, Gallagher and a group of about four to six individuals meet with a trained therapist in Bozeman to discuss and try to understand grief and loss related to their outdoor pursuits.

Good fit

The support group seemed a natural fit for Bozeman, said Justin Short, the therapist who facilitates and founded the sessions. After all, mountain towns are a magnet for outdoor recreationists, some of whom push the boundaries of what many would consider safe.

“What we do is dangerous,” Short said. “And it provides a lot of meaning and purpose in our lives to have an adrenaline rush and to chase after thrills. We know the risks, and sometimes things just go horribly wrong. It’s not necessarily your fault. Sometimes chaotic things just happen.”

After life-altering tragedies, people may suffer from anger, sadness, shame and fear. These can be compounded by trouble sleeping, nightmares and depression. Dealing with the aftereffects can lead to self-medicating, drug or alcohol abuse, withdrawal, irritability, eating disorders and repression of emotions. Stress can cause some victims to feel overwhelmed, while others may simply unplug and go numb. As the trauma survivors deal with the tragedy, they might alienate themselves from others, increasing their isolation at a time when they are in dire need of a community.

“It took me awhile to recognize the emotional trauma is longer lasting and more difficult to heal than the physical trauma,” Gallagher said.

‘What ifs’

Survivors may isolate themselves from friends who fail to understand the enormity of what they are experiencing, Short said, or may not feel safe returning to the mountains with people who they see as unsafe. They may even feel shame for not wanting to return to an activity that once brought them so much joy.

“So people end up losing some of their friends,” he said.

It’s unclear if the bravado or machismo of some high-risk sports make participants less likely to take part in counseling, or even to admit there is a problem. There can be superstition about discussing accidents, Short said, along with fears about jinxing an outing. So trauma survivors sometimes don’t talk or seek help.

“A lot of people have reported a sense of helplessness,” Short said, or that they should have known something bad was going to happen. “They kind of live with all of the ‘what ifs.’”

‘Low-key’

The outdoor support group has provided Gallagher with a “very comfortable, low-key kind of vibe” where different people share experiences or aspects of their traumatic experiences in a “conversational type setting.” One participant finds the group so valuable she drives from Missoula to take part, a six-hour roundtrip.

“I’m the facilitator and I’m the one who started the group, but I really view the members as the experts,” Short said. “I’m there as an insurance policy” to help if a participant is in need and to guide the conversation.

Gallagher said talking through his experience helped with the lingering effects of his trauma so he has less emotional involvement with those memories.

Group member and Bozeman climber Eric Landmann, 67, called the meetings “very welcoming and unpretentious.” One of Landmann’s climbing partners fell to his death about five years ago while the two were climbing in British Columbia. The outcome was “devastating,” he said, resulting in nightmares, an inability to sleep and the accident constantly replaying in his mind every time he went climbing. Landmann referred to himself as psychologically disabled.

“That kind of experience is not real common,” he said, “and when it does happen, people don’t talk about it.”

The repercussions for Landmann included fear, sometimes coming out of nowhere, which he was unprepared to deal with after 40 years of climbing ice, rock, mountains and high-altitude peaks. In one incident two years following his friend’s death, after reaching the base of a climb, Landmann became paralyzed with fear. He couldn’t even take his pack off.

“There’s something about hearing (other trauma victims’) stories and telling your own that’s therapeutic,” he explained. “For one thing, it feels like you’re getting your community back.”

At the annual Bozeman Ice Festival this winter, Landmann gave two short presentations about the support group to try and increase outreach and to encourage others to seek help.

“(The trauma) is not something that leaves you,” he added. “It becomes part of you. You just learn techniques to get through it. I can go out climbing now and have a great time.

“We put that aside because we love what we do.”

Help

It was three years after his friend’s death before Landmann began to “feel much of a change” and another year before he sought counseling. His introduction to support therapy came during an American Alpine Club gathering. The club also has a Climbing Grief Fund to connect members suffering from trauma to mental health professionals, as well as other resources including a mental health director, workshops and an online story archive project.

Another climbing support group is Mountain Muskox, founded in 2021 in Canada. The name came from the defensive posture muskoxen take to protect each other.

Mountain Muskox has created a template to transfer the free program to other mountain communities.

Short’s group was launched with the help of the Bridger Bowl ski patrol’s benevolence fund, which helps pay for his time to guide the discussions. He’s now searching for a corporate sponsor to keep the group going.

Sharing

Like many forms of therapy or counseling, Short said he doesn’t envision a clearly defined endpoint for participants.

“The goal would be for people to come together and share loss and tragedy in the outdoors and to know that they are not alone,” he said, adding that a feeling of connection and belonging is key, along with providing empathy, compassion and support.

“There’s no obligation to do anything,” Landmann said. “You can listen or you can tell your story. The last thing people need is more pressure.”

Short suggested that friends of trauma victims reach out and ask how survivors are doing in a general way. When friends and family stop asking, he added, the message can sometimes be that people no longer care. The encounter may be uncomfortable and sound awkward, but he said most survivors will appreciate the intention since they carry the memories of the trauma with them every day, even if it doesn’t keep them out of the mountains.

Gallagher said at the time of his accident five years ago, he thought they were skiing safely, taking the necessary precautions and carrying the right gear.

“Now, I’m even more cautious,” he said. “Definitely, it’s been a tip-toeing back into it.”