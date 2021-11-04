Treasure seeker must pay Yellowstone for helicopter rescue; loses appeal

A Yellowstone National Park treasure hunter will have to pay for his helicopter rescue, a Colorado appeals court has ruled.

On Aug. 2, 2018, Mark Lantis set off on a hike to 10,336-foot tall Mount Holmes in the northwest corner of the park in search of the Forrest Fenn treasure. Before reaching his destination Lantis decided to turn back, but left the trail after seeing bear scat.

When he ran out of daylight Lantis phoned to let his sister know he would be spending the “night wet, cold [and] scared,” according to court documents.

The next day Lantis’ mother phoned park officials concerned about her son. A park ranger contacted the overdue hiker and had him call 911 so they could locate him in the rugged, high elevation terrain. The ranger gave Lantis directions, but he was unable to hike out on his own and said he needed help.

Due to the late hour, a helicopter rescue was launched. Upon retrieval, Lantis was cited for disorderly conduct for recklessly creating a risk. At trial in the Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming, court, Lantis was found guilty, sentenced to five years of unsupervised probation, banned from the park for five years and was ordered to pay $2,880 for the helicopter rescue.