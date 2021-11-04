Treasure seeker must pay Yellowstone for helicopter rescue; loses appeal

A Yellowstone National Park treasure hunter will have to pay for his helicopter rescue, a Colorado appeals court has ruled.
On Aug. 2, 2018, Mark Lantis set off on a hike to 10,336-foot tall Mount Holmes in the northwest corner of the park in search of the Forrest Fenn treasure. Before reaching his destination Lantis decided to turn back, but left the trail after seeing bear scat.
When he ran out of daylight Lantis phoned to let his sister know he would be spending the “night wet, cold [and] scared,” according to court documents.
The next day Lantis’ mother phoned park officials concerned about her son. A park ranger contacted the overdue hiker and had him call 911 so they could locate him in the rugged, high elevation terrain. The ranger gave Lantis directions, but he was unable to hike out on his own and said he needed help.
Due to the late hour, a helicopter rescue was launched. Upon retrieval, Lantis was cited for disorderly conduct for recklessly creating a risk. At trial in the Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming, court, Lantis was found guilty, sentenced to five years of unsupervised probation, banned from the park for five years and was ordered to pay $2,880 for the helicopter rescue.
Lantis appealed the sentence to district court and lost before taking his case to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. On Nov. 2, three of the judges upheld the lower court rulings.
Lantis had argued that the lower court had erred by applying the incorrect legal standard for recklessness, according to court documents.
The Wyoming judge had noted Lantis had started late in the day on “one of Yellowstone’s most formidable day hikes” and later went off trail traveling into “remote mountainous terrain … ensuring he would be lost in the dark in an area of the park with a substantial grizzly bear population without adequate clothing, food, or water in wet and cold conditions.”
Based on the situation, the judge called Lantis’ decision to leave the trail “recklessness of the highest magnitude.”
Lantis argued that the judge’s listing of such objective facts “failed to apply the subjective portion of the recklessness standard.” The appeals court disagreed.
The Forrest Fenn treasure, hidden in 2010, was discovered in southwestern Wyoming in 2020. In that decade, numerous hunters of the chest – which was said to contain an estimated $2 million in gold coins, jewels and historic artifacts – were charged for illegal searches inside Yellowstone National Park. These included a man who dug in a historic cemetery and another who illegally rappelled into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone in winter. In 2017 an Illinois man fell to his death while searching for the treasure in the park.
In Wyoming south of the park, a Virginia man was rescued three times in three years while searching for the Fenn treasure.