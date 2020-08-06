Treatment center for men in custody cleared to take new clients after COVID-19 testing

"Following consultation with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, it was determined no additional testing was warranted," Department of Corrections spokeswoman Carolynn Bright wrote in an earlier statement.

Bright was still working on Thursday to provide additional information on the department's testing decisions at the contract facility.

The staff member who originally tested positive opted to get tested outside of work after experiencing symptoms on July 21, Thatcher said.

She has finished her two weeks of home quarantine, while the other two staffers who tested positive were still finishing theirs, Thatcher said.

Thatcher said staff in the programs were following guidance from the state on how to protect clients and staff. He said the preventative measures put in place, including the use of personal protective equipment and quick quarantine protocols for anyone suspected of carrying the virus, seemed to have been effective, but that program officials would remain cautious.

“I think we’ve all learned some valuable lessons here – that nothing’s bullet-proof,” Thatcher said.

Thatcher said the company stopped admitting new clients when it learned one of its staff members had tested positive. They've been cleared to start admitting again this week, Thatcher said.

