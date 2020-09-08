Trial to begin in Montana tribes' lawsuit over ballot collection restrictions

While the trial is tentatively set to end Friday, a final ruling isn’t expected until late September or early October. Both sides will file additional briefs after the trial concludes and before the judge rules.

On the heels of the first trial, a separate challenge of the same law will go to a bench trial in front of District Judge Donald Harris. That case is set for Sept. 14.

The second case also features a challenge to the 8 p.m. Election Night deadline for receiving ballots — an issue the first lawsuit doesn’t cover.

The second case is brought by former Yellowstone County Commissioner Robyn Driscoll, the Montana Democratic Party and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. It names only the Secretary of State as a defendant.

The general election is eight weeks away.

“Judges in these cases are facing competing pressures to get a decision out quickly while ensuring that that decision is as thorough as possible,” said Anthony Johnstone, law professor at the University of Montana.

Johnstone said the trial courts know appeals are likely and will be working to issue their rulings quickly.