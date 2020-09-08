Trial to begin in Montana tribes' lawsuit over ballot collection restrictions

Yellowstone County on Tuesday will see the first of back-to-back trials ahead of the November election over how and when ballots may be returned in Montana.
A bench trial begins Tuesday before District Judge Jessica Fehr in a lawsuit brought against the state by a coalition of Native American advocacy organizations and tribal governments.
The groups say allowing people to give their completed ballots to another person for delivery to the elections office is key to ensuring all Montanans can vote. A 2018 law that limits the practice is unconstitutional and should be overturned, they argue.
In response, the state argues the benefits of the Ballot Interference Protection Act outweigh its burden on voters because it prevents voter fraud. The measure became law after voters passed it 63% to 37%. Restrictions include a limit of no more than six ballots from other individuals that a person can deliver to elections offices.
Defendants in the case are Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, Attorney General Tim Fox and Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan.
Those suing are the Crow Tribe, Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of Fort Peck, the Blackfeet Nation, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Fort Belknap Indian Community, Western Native Voice and Montana Native Vote.
While the trial is tentatively set to end Friday, a final ruling isn’t expected until late September or early October. Both sides will file additional briefs after the trial concludes and before the judge rules.
On the heels of the first trial, a separate challenge of the same law will go to a bench trial in front of District Judge Donald Harris. That case is set for Sept. 14.
The second case also features a challenge to the 8 p.m. Election Night deadline for receiving ballots — an issue the first lawsuit doesn’t cover.
The second case is brought by former Yellowstone County Commissioner Robyn Driscoll, the Montana Democratic Party and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. It names only the Secretary of State as a defendant.
The general election is eight weeks away.
“Judges in these cases are facing competing pressures to get a decision out quickly while ensuring that that decision is as thorough as possible,” said Anthony Johnstone, law professor at the University of Montana.
Johnstone said the trial courts know appeals are likely and will be working to issue their rulings quickly.
Prior rulings in both cases are currently on appeal to the Montana Supreme Court. In both cases, the state is asking the high court to overturn a suspension of the ballot collection law. In the Democrats’ case, the state is also asking the court to overturn a suspension of the Election Night deadline.
Regardless of how the court rules in those matters, the judges in Yellowstone County must still decide whether the ballot collection law should be permanently overturned.
Johnstone said courts across the country in recent years have seen more legal battles over elections. New voting regulations seen by some as disenfranchising, as well as growing polarization are behind the trend, he said.
Voting fraud is rare. One 2017 study found the possibility of one voter voting twice was 0.02%. Another study found that in 2016, of 23.5 million votes analyzed, 30 were flagged for possible illegal voting by a noncitizen resident.
“Significant research in the field tells us that there’s not voter fraud generally and there’s not been ballot by mail fraud,” said Christina Barsky, a University of Montana law professor who studies elections.
Montana is now involved a third lawsuit over the November election, with national Republican groups, including President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, arguing in U.S. District Court in Helena that it was illegal for Gov. Steve Bullock to permit counties to conduct the November election by mail.
The governor's directive cites public health concerns due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and requests by elections administrators for the mail ballot option. It also requires counties to provide an in-person voting option.
The option for counties to choose a mail ballot election was issued under the governor's emergency powers laid out in state law.
Lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties over the years have brought legislation to expand mail ballot elections.
Montana saw record turnout in June after the state’s first mail ballot primary election.
Montana elections administrators opposed ballot collection limits during legislative hearings in 2017 before the issue was advanced as a referendum for voter input.
