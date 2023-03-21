In the past two weeks tribal hunters have killed an additional 131 Yellowstone National Park bison in the Gardiner Basin, according to the most recent Interagency Bison Management Plan report.

A total of about 878 bison have been killed by native hunters in what's been the deadliest season since tribal treaty rights to hunt bison were recognized by the state of Montana in 2005-06.

The 2016-17 season had set the previous high mark for bison kills by tribal members at 440 animals.

When tribal kills are added to animals that were wounded and had to be shot by officials and 75 state-licensed hunters who filled their tags, the total hunter kill so far this winter has been more than 1,060 bison.

The park's total bison population this fall was estimated at around 6,000 animals.

The high number of hunter kills drew criticism from Jaedin Medicine Elk, a Northern Cheyenne tribal member and cofounder of the bison advocacy group Roam Free Nation.

“When there’s 30 hunters there from 10 different tribes, it turns into a competition to see who can get a buffalo, causing hunters to start firing into family groups hoping they kill a buffalo," he said in a statement. "It seems the new ‘relationship’ is hunting them to near-extinction because our treaty rights are more important than the well-being of a strong buffalo population.”

The Nez Perce Tribe has led all tribal hunters with more than 380 reported bison kills this winter. They were followed by the Confederated Salish & Kootenai with 151 and the Blackfeet with 133.

The hunts are the results of a changing dynamic at Yellowstone's northern border. The Park Service has elected to capture and send to slaughter fewer animals, instead capturing and testing animals for brucellosis. Bison that test disease-free are enrolled in the park's quarantine program for possible live releases to tribes once they complete the testing protocol.

This winter, 282 bison have entered the quarantine program and another 88 were sent to slaughter with the meat distributed to tribes.

Roam Free Nation and The Alliance for the Wild Rockies have drawn attention to the hunt with five billboards erected across Montana. The signs read: "There is no hunt. It's slaughter."

Hunting is confined to small areas of public land just north of the parks, concentrating the harvest. About 140 bison remained north of the park where they can be hunted as of March 15. That's fewer than earlier in the winter when more than 900 bison crossed the park's north boundary in search of food in what has been a harsh winter. It was the largest out-migration of bison from the park in about a decade.