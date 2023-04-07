American Prairie will kick off its 2023 Speaker Series with an in-person presentation by Jason Baldes, executive director of the Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative.

The talk will be presented at AP's National Discovery Center in Lewistown at 6 p.m. on April 13. This free event is open to the public.

Baldes is also the Tribal Buffalo senior program manager for the Tribal Partnerships Program at the National Wildlife Federation. His presentation, “Land Rematriation with Buffalo Restoration is Reconciliation,” will be followed by a moderated panel discussion with Montana tribal members associated with bison restoration efforts, and Scott Heidebrink, American Prairie’s director of Bison Restoration.

A member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe who lives on the Wind River Reservation, Baldes works to restore bison to Indigenous nations as a way to reconnect and restore cultural belief systems, as well as heal from the atrocities of the past and present.

Simultaneous to putting bison back on the landscape, Baldes said there is an opportunity to educate youngsters about bison culture. With others, he is working on the concept of a Buffalo Institute or Culture School, which would utilize a curriculum fusing STEM skills with Indigenous culture. Returning students would apply these skills in their communities.