Tribal college in Montana waives tuition amid COVID-19

A tribal college on the Crow Reservation will waive fees and tuition costs for the upcoming fall semester, a move aimed at easing hardships created by COVID-19.

Little Big Horn College announced the move Aug. 24. Registration for courses closes in mid-September. The school has been preparing for a mix of online-only and hybrid courses that will limit the number of students on campus.

"Many of our students are going to be struggling with this," Yarlott said. "It's a way of showing that we do value our students. ... We didn't want (tuition) to be an added cost to them."

Big Horn County has been hard hit by COVID-19, recording 16 deaths. Its 158 active cases as of Friday and deaths are among the most on a per-person basis in the state. Crow Tribal officials have issued a mask mandate, a lock-down order, a curfew and limits on non-essential travel.

The waiver is in line with calls across the nation for higher education institutions to adjust their costs as they are forced to use an online-only or hybrid model during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some campuses have shaved a percentage off tuition or fees, but few, if any, have eliminated them.