Tribal college in Montana waives tuition amid COVID-19

A tribal college on the Crow Reservation will waive fees and tuition costs for the upcoming fall semester, a move aimed at easing hardships created by COVID-19.
Little Big Horn College announced the move Aug. 24. Registration for courses closes in mid-September. The school has been preparing for a mix of online-only and hybrid courses that will limit the number of students on campus.
"Many of our students are going to be struggling with this," Yarlott said. "It's a way of showing that we do value our students. ... We didn't want (tuition) to be an added cost to them."
Big Horn County has been hard hit by COVID-19, recording 16 deaths. Its 158 active cases as of Friday and deaths are among the most on a per-person basis in the state. Crow Tribal officials have issued a mask mandate, a lock-down order, a curfew and limits on non-essential travel.
The waiver is in line with calls across the nation for higher education institutions to adjust their costs as they are forced to use an online-only or hybrid model during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some campuses have shaved a percentage off tuition or fees, but few, if any, have eliminated them.
Little Big Horn plans to roll out a mix of hybrid and online-only classes, limiting the number of students on campus for classes while still trying to provide in-person access to instructors if needed.
Yarlott said the college can financially withstand the lost revenue largely because of federal money from stimulus bills. In-state tuition for a semester is $1,600, regardless of students' tribal status, and the college typically enrolls about 250 full-time equivalent students. So far, registration is about on-par with an average year, Yarlott said.
Federal officials have emphasized making at least some aid directly available to students; Montana University System schools, which don't include tribal colleges, were given about $16 million from the CARES Act to dole out directly to students.
Internet access at home has been the school's biggest issue with transition to online-only or hybrid models, Yarlott said. The school has plans to provide some access options, but expects hurdles.
He acknowledged that the possibility of balancing orders from both tribal and state governments could leave the college in a position where "we may have to mobilize very quickly" to go all-online, much like in March.
The school has announced a series of student debt waivers; graduates with unpaid bills will have access to official diplomas, former students will have easier access to transcripts, and student debt is waived to allow students to continue at the school.
"Providing opportunities for community members, that was first and foremost when the tribal community colleges were created," Yarlott said. "We're keeping in sync with that vision."
