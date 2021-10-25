 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tribal officer shoots, kills suspect after pursuit near Hays
editor's pick topical

Tribal officer shoots, kills suspect after pursuit near Hays

HAYS — A Fort Belknap tribal police officer shot and killed a suspect who reportedly exhibited a weapon after a weekend pursuit near the town of Hays, the tribe said.

A tribal officer tried to conduct a traffic stop Saturday morning, but the driver did not stop, resulting in a pursuit, the Fort Belknap Indian Community said.

When the pursuit ended, the driver was uncooperative and exhibited a weapon, resulting in the officer fatally shooting the victim, the tribe said. The victim's name has not been released.

The FBI is leading the investigation because it happened on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, ABC Fox Montana reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Inaction on immigration: A bipartisan problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News