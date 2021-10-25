Tribal officer shoots, kills suspect after pursuit near Hays

HAYS — A Fort Belknap tribal police officer shot and killed a suspect who reportedly exhibited a weapon after a weekend pursuit near the town of Hays, the tribe said.

A tribal officer tried to conduct a traffic stop Saturday morning, but the driver did not stop, resulting in a pursuit, the Fort Belknap Indian Community said.

When the pursuit ended, the driver was uncooperative and exhibited a weapon, resulting in the officer fatally shooting the victim, the tribe said. The victim's name has not been released.

The FBI is leading the investigation because it happened on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, ABC Fox Montana reported.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0