Tribe officially takes over at Hell Creek on Fort Peck Reservoir

After almost 60 years of state oversight, Hell Creek State Park was officially transferred to the management of the Montana Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians last week.

“The Little Shell Tribe is now managing the Hell Creek Recreation Area and are taking reservations for this recreation season,” said Michele Fromdahl, Natural Resources manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Fort Peck.

For now, the tribe is operating under the auspices of the previous lessee, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, whose lease expires in April 2023. Although FWP had signed off on the changeover last year, it took longer for the Corps to approve the terms.

“We plan to begin working on a new lease with the Little Shell Tribe this fall,” Fromdahl said.

The Corps is responsible for overseeing management of much of the land surrounding the vast Fort Peck Reservoir in northeastern Montana. The lease for the 337-acre park comes at no cost to the tribe.

“We are very excited,” said Gerald Gray, chairman of the Little Shell Tribal Council. “I think we can get the park back to what it used to be.”

The remote state park, 40 miles north of Jordan in Garfield County, has been embroiled in unrest since 2015 when Montana State Parks’ administrator suggested the agency might not renew its lease unless financial partners stepped forward. Operating the lakeside development required expensive improvements that weren’t justified by the low usage, the agency said, meaning the park operated at a deficit.

Hell Creek annually attracts around 30,000 visitors to its 71 campsites, 44 of which have electrical hookups.

After the announcement by the state, Garfield County commissioners and a users’ group considered taking over management.

Adding to the unrest, then-Gov. Steve Bullock fired the state parks administrator in 2017 and also dismissed most of the parks board members. It was almost a year before a new administrator, Beth Shumate, was hired. Shumate has since been reassigned to a new role as assistant administrator.

The entire parks agency has been reshuffled after Greg Gianforte took over as governor last year. Montana State Parks is now called the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division. Leading the division is new administrator Hope Stockwell. The parks board is also a mostly new group of individuals.

In 2019 the Little Shell tossed their hat in the ring to operate Hell Creek. The following year, FWP’s then-director, Martha Williams, indicated the state had reassessed its commitment to the park and planned to renew its 20-year lease in 2021.

That changed when the Gianforte administration took over, appointing Hank Worsech to lead Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. By April of last year the new director announced they planned to turn the lease over to the Little Shell.

In addition to a relatively new $700,000 water and sewer system, the park also includes a fish-cleaning station, boat ramp, showers and bathrooms, playground, group picnic facility and RV dump station.

The Hell Creek Marina, operated by Clint and Deb Thomas, subleases property on which the family runs a small store, motel, gas pumps and docks. Like the state, the tribe will honor the Thomases’ third-party agreement, Gray said.

Next year, after the state’s lease expires, the tribe will have to negotiate new agreements with the Thomases and the Corps.

Gray said the tribe will start the season with three to four employees who have been trained by state parks’ workers.

“Visitors can expect pretty much the same as last year,” Gray said, “except the groups needing to use the common building will not be charged.”

