Tribe's 'Bad Man' clause could ban mission school principal from Crow Reservation

"She was pushing me and told me to get out of the f-ing way,” Lovae said. “And, I thought she was going to push me, so I pushed her back and my hand hit her neck and she fell to the ground.”

Carol Good Luck, Lovae’s guardian and grandmother, said the forced trip to Roberts and the apologies humiliated the St. Charles girls. It has also made Lovae unhealthy, she said.

After the apology trip, Good Luck said Lovae began obsessing about the incident and felt she couldn't breathe. She now meets with a counselor.

"Lovae got really depressed and has been sleeping a lot, withdrawing from family," Good Luck said. "Her appetite is not good and she blamed herself. She also was hyperventilating and thought she was going to have a heart attack."

Jason Kills Pretty Enemy, a senator representing the tribe’s Arrow Creek district, went even further, saying the trip to Roberts caused a trauma the girls may carry for a lifetime. He’s one of the Crow senators advocating to ban Rashkow from the reservation, which would essentially also bar her from the mission school.