Tribes press judge to halt US-Canada pipeline as work starts

Army Corps spokesman Michael Izard-Carroll referred questions on the ruling to the Department of Justice, which did not immediately respond to a email request for comment.

TC Energy plans to drill tunnels for the pipeline deep beneath major river crossings and says it will be operated safely. The company has a history of spills from other oil pipelines it operates, including a 2017 accident near Amherst, South Dakota that spilled almost 10,000 barrels (407,000 gallons) of oil.

TC Energy's surprise March 31 announcement that it planned to start construction on Keystone XL amid a global economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic came after the provincial government in Alberta invested $1.1 billion to jump-start the work.

Tribal leaders and some residents of rural communities along the pipeline's route worry thousands of workers needed for the project could spread the virus in small communities that are unprepared.

TC Energy wants to "use this construction as justification for allowing the project to proceed whether or not it is legal," the tribes' attorney said.

As many as 11 construction camps, some housing up to 1,000 people, were initially planned for the project. TC Energy says those are under review amid the pandemic and won't be needed until later in the summer.