Tribes say persistent efforts pay off in massive stimulus

As of Thursday, the agency reported 110 cases of COVID-19 within the facilities it operates. The number doesn't represent all cases in Indian Country because reporting by tribes and tribal organizations that receive IHS funding is voluntary.

The Navajo Nation has by far the most cases in Indian Country on its vast, 27,000-square-mile reservation in the Southwest with more than 90 confirmed cases. Tribal officials have been delivering wood and coal to tribal members while encouraging them to stay home, a difficult task considering many drive long distances for basic necessities or live without them.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Some health care clinics have closed and hospitals that serve Native Americans have scaled back services to focus on the coronavirus. Like the rest of the country, they're facing severe shortages in supplies, like masks, gowns and nasal swabs. Tribes and tribal organizations had asked Congress to fund more equipment, more medical providers and temporary housing.