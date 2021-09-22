Trophies for sale: FWP antler auction set for Saturday in Billings

Antlers

Spread out across the 6,000-square-foot building are grouped antlers from mule deer, whitetails and moose. Hanging on racks are tanned hides. In four large chest freezers are skinned bears, a wolf and otters. The collection is an accumulation of several years of game confiscated following wildlife crimes as well as animals picked up by FWP after dying from vehicle strikes and disease. Many of the bighorn rams, for example, were collected from Wild Horse Island in Flathead Lake after they died.

“It’s kind of mind boggling in a way,” Seal said.

One of the bull elk antlers, which came out of Region 5 in south-central Montana, has been scored at 390 points. Elk antlers need to score 360 points to make it into the Boone and Crockett Awards Book. A score of 375 makes the All-time Records Book. Tine length counts for 40% of the score, followed by antler beam length with 25%.

As an avid hunter and outdoor enthusiast, Seal is impressed by the collection, which includes more than 400 bundles and antlers and 24 shoulder mount trophies.

“Some of your more unique guys will sell because they are big,” he said, while smaller groupings of antlers may sell by the pound.

Bidding