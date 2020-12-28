Trump finally signs stalled spending bill significant to Montana farmers

Tax cut

Barley farmers also toasted an excise tax cut for brewers, distillers and vintners. Without the cut, those Montana brewers faced a combined tax increase of $800,000 in 2021.

The excise tax is cut from $13.40 per gallon to $2.70 per gallon for the first 100,000 gallons produced, by small distillers. Small breweries see the excise tax cut in half on their first 60,000 barrels, and then a $2 cut on every barrel thereafter up to two million barrels.

Matt Leow, Montana Brewers Association executive director, said in an email that there are Montana breweries that wouldn't survive the pandemic without the tax cut. Restrictions on taproom occupancy for public health during pandemic have been been hard on breweries, particularly those without off site can or bottle sales, though Leow said consumer behavior has been a bigger factor.

"Our members have seen reduced taproom business since the summer, when outdoor seating provided an option for guests to visit without coming inside," he said. "Many breweries, bars and restaurants are getting creative, investing in heaters and shelters to keep outdoor seating going through the winter. All this points to the reality that until we get out of this pandemic the hospitality industry is going to be facing significant challenges."