Trump finally signs stalled spending bill significant to Montana farmers

Much is on the line for Montana agriculture in the omnibus spending and COVID-19 President Donald Trump signed Sunday.
A landmark water rights settlement, a $20-per-acre direct payment to farmers and a new round of assistance to counter poor trade conditions are just a few of the provisions farmers were praising Congress for passing Dec. 22.
The biggest detail for agriculture is the Montana Water Rights Protection Act, a $1.9 billion settlement with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Often misunderstood as a northwest Montana issue, the water rights at play concern every farmer drawing water from the Yellowstone, Clark Fork or Missouri rivers, or any of the rivers’ tributaries from the Idaho state line to Mosby, 450 miles to the east. No farmer or non-native community has water rights claims senior to CSKT’s 165-year-old treaty right to fish at all usual and accustomed places on those waterways.
The settlement ends potentially endless legal battles over water.
“The Water Rights Protection Act is big for our producers,” said John Youngberg, Montana Farm Bureau executive vice president.
A failure of the bill to become law would have undone Montana’s best chance in decades of settling the water rights dispute. There were state Republican legislators opposed to the settlement still working to thwart it, Youngberg said.
Getting the settlement approved by Congress put U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, at odds with conservative voters in Lake and Flathead counties, one of the biggest blocs of Republican voters in the state.
“After years of a lot of effort, our bipartisan bill that settles the century long CSKT water dispute is now law,” Daines said in a Sunday press release. “This is a huge win for all Montanans. Our bill protects the water rights of all Montanans, saves taxpayer dollars, creates jobs, modernizes rural infrastructure, protects Montana agriculture and prevents costly litigation. I’m very glad I could play a direct role in getting this done, and I thank President Trump for signing our bill into law.”
Montana Governor-elect Greg Gianforte thanked Trump for signing the bill and senators for advancing the bill. Gianforte voted on the measure during his final weeks as Montana's only U.S. representative.
Montana's other U.S. Senator Jon Tester also praised the passage of the settlement. “Today is a historic day for Montana taxpayers, ranchers, farmers, and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes,” Tester said in a Sunday press release. “Water is life, and the Compact honors our trust responsibilities, creates jobs, and prevents decades of costly litigation while investing in infrastructure and providing certainty to water users everywhere. I am proud to have led the effort to get this Compact signed into law, and I will continue working with the Tribes and water users to hold the government accountable and ensure it is implemented quickly and effectively.”
The Montana Stockgrowers Association earlier called the water settlement a means for resolving 97% of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe’s water rights claims in Montana. The taxpayer cost of litigating those claims would have been at least $400 million, according to MSGA.
Farm payments
The Montana Grain Growers Association highlighted the $20 per-acre payments as important to keeping farms solvent. Those payments and a second version of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, are important to Montana farmers who had no choice but to keep investing in food production as the commodities markets stumbled.
“Out here, the farm didn’t shut down all through the year. We still had to produce. We were still buying fertilizer and fuel and feed and tires and groceries and everything else. Whatever the prices were at that time, we didn’t slow down,” said Mitch Konen, Montana Grain Growers Association president.
The latest round of CFAP covers months of the poor market conditions that were missed by the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act passed in March. In November, Montana State University economists forecasted that federal farm aid would increase 65% in 2020 to counter COVID-19 challenges and trade losses.
Those government payments were expected to be a third of net farm income nationally. The first round of CFAP paid $175 million to Montana farmers. CFAP2 added another $190 million.
Tax cut
Barley farmers also toasted an excise tax cut for brewers, distillers and vintners. Without the cut, those Montana brewers faced a combined tax increase of $800,000 in 2021.
The excise tax is cut from $13.40 per gallon to $2.70 per gallon for the first 100,000 gallons produced, by small distillers. Small breweries see the excise tax cut in half on their first 60,000 barrels, and then a $2 cut on every barrel thereafter up to two million barrels.
Matt Leow, Montana Brewers Association executive director, said in an email that there are Montana breweries that wouldn't survive the pandemic without the tax cut. Restrictions on taproom occupancy for public health during pandemic have been been hard on breweries, particularly those without off site can or bottle sales, though Leow said consumer behavior has been a bigger factor.
"Our members have seen reduced taproom business since the summer, when outdoor seating provided an option for guests to visit without coming inside," he said. "Many breweries, bars and restaurants are getting creative, investing in heaters and shelters to keep outdoor seating going through the winter. All this points to the reality that until we get out of this pandemic the hospitality industry is going to be facing significant challenges."
There has also been a run on cans nationally, which has been challenging for Montana brewers with package sales, Leow said.
"Naturally, increased demand for cans led to a shortage of supply," Leow said. "I’m hearing from our members that suppliers are canceling orders of cans for 2021 and breweries are forced to go to secondary suppliers, sometimes at double the price. There’s a scramble in the industry to line up cans for the coming year. It’s a scary situation, especially when breweries have become increasingly dependent on those package sales."