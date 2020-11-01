Trump noticeably absent from key US Senate race in Montana

BILLINGS — As Republican leaders fearful of losing the majority in the U.S. Senate parade through Montana to rally behind embattled incumbent Steve Daines, one has been conspicuously absent: President Donald Trump.

The president visited Montana repeatedly in 2018 and hosted huge rallies in a failed bid to oust the state's senior senator, Democrat Jon Tester. The 2020 election was lining up to be a potential replay when Trump in June suggested he would return to Montana and "be there to help Steve win big" over his challenger, Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

But that went by the wayside with Trump playing defense against Democrat Joe Biden in several battleground states and after a coronavirus infection temporarily sidelined the president during the homestretch of the campaign.

It left Daines, whose campaign has leaned on his ties to Trump, to settle for an 8-1/2 minute "tele-rally" with the president in October — essentially a conference call for supporters and reporters in which no questions were taken.

Democrats have far outspent the Republicans in the race that's been one of the most expensive in the country, with Bullock's side spending $82 million and Daines' $63 million on television, radio and digital ads, according to data from the ad-tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.