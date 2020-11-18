Trump pushes new environmental rollbacks on way out the door

"What we're seeing at the end is what we've seen all along, which is a fealty to private interests over public interests," said David Hayes, former deputy secretary of the Interior Department under Obama and now adjunct professor at the New York University School of Law. "They seem intent on finalizing these as a kind of ideological point."

Many of the final rollbacks still pending under the Trump administration have significant implications for oil and gas companies. That includes the administration's steps this week toward a sale of energy leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Monday's announcement of upcoming sale drew rebukes from environmentalists and Democrats in Congress.

Brett Hartl with the Center for Biological Diversity said backers of drilling are playing the long game and know that another Republican administration favorable to drilling will come along eventually.

"Any time you've officially got an area under lease … it makes it harder to keep the land protected in the long run," Hartl said.