Trump voters carry most would-be MT congressional districts

Proposal 5

Republicans on the commission nominated this map, which includes Bozeman and Great Falls in the east with Billings, but reaches east along the Hi-Line to draw Rocky Boys Reservation and much of the Havre area into the west.

Trump took 54.9% of the vote in this western district. He won 59.1% of the vote in the east.

Proposal 6

This is a map nominated by Democrats, which puts most of the western district in the southwest. In the west, voters give Trump 49.3% of the vote and Biden 48%, with the difference going to third party candidates.

In the east, Trump picks up 65% of the vote to Biden’s 32.6%.

Proposal 7

Similar to proposal 4, this map uses the Rocky Mountains at the dividing line. In this case, all of Gallatin County goes to the east. This is a map nominated by Republicans on the Commission.

Trump wins big in the west district of this map with 55.4% of the vote to Biden’s 42.2%.

In the east, voters cast 58.7% of their vote for Trump and 38.7% for Biden.

Proposal 8