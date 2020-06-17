Trump will attend Mount Rushmore fireworks, South Dakota governor confirms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The ticket lottery for the July 3 fireworks at Mount Rushmore, which President Trump is expected to attend, closed last week with 25,179 applicants requesting 125,787 seats at the event. Capacity is set at 7,500 attendants, and tickets were doled out via email on June 12.

President Trump said in a podcast with conservative host Dan Bongino in May that he will attend the event.

A Department of Tourism FAQ on the state Tourism website says confirmation of Trump’s visit is still pending, but Maggie Seidel, policy director for Gov. Kristi Noem, said that website hasn't been updated in several days and Trump is certainly coming to Mount Rushmore on July 3.

Seidel noted that Trump and Gov. Kristi Noem have been talking about the event since before Noem was sworn into office.

Katlyn Richter, public relations manager for the Department of Tourism, said that the number of people who may greet President Trump upon his arrival to the memorial is small, estimating “less than 20 people from the state” including Gov. Kristi Noem and her family, members from the congressional delegation and the Adjutant General of the South Dakota National Guard.