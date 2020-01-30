Trustees in Wyoming district advance plan to allow educators to carry guns

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Trustees in a Wyoming school district have advanced regulations that would allow educators to conceal carry handguns in six rural elementary schools.

Five Campbell County School District trustees approved the 30-page proposal on its first reading, The Gillette News Record reported Wednesday.

Arming educators saves the time it takes for law enforcement to respond to incidents at rural schools, officials said.

The proposal does not name the elementary schools, but meeting the definitions of "rural and distant schools" are Recluse, Little Powder, 4J, Rozet, Rawhide and Conestoga, officials said.

The proposal addresses concerns voiced by the public in a yearslong effort that included hearings and surveys.

The policy was prompted by school shootings across the country and a desire to protect students, trustee Joe Lawrence said.