Tull Family Foundation donates $1M to Yellowstone Forever

The Tull Family Foundation has donated $1 million to Yellowstone Forever to help ensure that wildlife is thriving and habitats remain intact, the nonprofit announced in a press release.

Thomas Tull is a member of Yellowstone Forever board, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park.

The park will mark its 150th anniversary in 2022.

"The Tull family wants to ensure that its treasures remain protected and pristine for at least another 150 years," the group said.

“His gift is making a lasting investment that will help preserve Yellowstone National Park forever and help solve pivotal issues impacting the park,” said Lisa Diekmann, president and CEO of Yellowstone Forever.