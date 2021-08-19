Tull Family Foundation donates $1M to Yellowstone Forever

The Tull Family Foundation has donated $1 million to Yellowstone Forever to help ensure that wildlife is thriving and habitats remain intact, the nonprofit announced in a press release.
Thomas Tull is a member of Yellowstone Forever board, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park.
The park will mark its 150th anniversary in 2022.
"The Tull family wants to ensure that its treasures remain protected and pristine for at least another 150 years," the group said.
“His gift is making a lasting investment that will help preserve Yellowstone National Park forever and help solve pivotal issues impacting the park,” said Lisa Diekmann, president and CEO of Yellowstone Forever.
Half of the donation is allocated to rehabilitate the park's trails and overlooks from the years of erosion and visitation. The remaining $500,000 will help restore Yellowstone's ecosystem balance, enhance biodiversity and reestablish native fish populations.
The primary focus of Yellowstone’s Native Fish Restoration Program is lake trout eradication and the restoration of native cutthroat trout, an essential food source for grizzly bears, black bears and other wildlife. The donation from the foundation will also be used to ensure the protection of bears through scientific research in order to sustain a healthy population.