Two die in Big Horn County crash

A man and a woman are both dead after a single-vehicle rollover Sunday morning in Big Horn County, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at mile marker 32 of Old U.S. Highway 87, said Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David Hankins.

The time of the crash is unknown, but likely happened early Sunday morning, Hankins said. A passing motorist called in the crash just after 8 a.m.

A man and woman, both described as aged 18 to 25, were pronounced dead when law enforcement arrived on scene, he said. They were the only occupants of the car.

According to a preliminary investigation, the car was driving eastbound on the highway when it gradually drove off the right side of road, hitting an embankment which sent the car airborne.

Upon landing, the car flipped multiple times, and both the man and the woman were ejected from the car, Hankins said. It is believe neither were wearing seat belts.

The car came to a rest on the driver's side about 50 feet from where it ran off the road, he said.

Hankins said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. It's unknown if drugs or alcohol may be a contributing factor, he said.

There have been 53 fatal crashes on Montana roadways since January, according to MHP. This time last year there were 60 fatal crashes.

