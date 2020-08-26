Two killed in crash on Northern Cheyenne Reservation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people died early Wednesday morning near Lame Deer, and two were hospitalized, after a vehicle struck a cow while traveling on Highway 4.

Montana Highway Patrol reported that around 1:00 a.m., a Dodge Caravan was going southbound on Highway 4 carrying four people. Near mile marker 1, just south of Lame Deer, the minivan hit a cow that had wandered into the road.

The Dodge then veered off to the side of the road and into a ditch, according to MHP, where it flipped and came to rest on its top. The driver, a 53-year-old woman from Lame Deer, and a passenger were pronounced dead on the scene. MHP could not provide any information on the passenger who had died.

Two other passengers, a 19-year-old and a 56-year-old, both men from nearby Ashland, were transported to a hospital in Lame Deer.

According to MHP, both alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash. The road conditions for Highway 4 were slick Wednesday morning, and an initial investigation showed that none of the passengers except the driver were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

As of Wednesday, 125 people have died on Montana’s roads in 2020, according to data collected by MHP.

