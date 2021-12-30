Two killed in Park County avalanche were Minnesotans

The two men killed Monday in an avalanche near Cooke City have been identified.
Jesse Thelen, 43, and Carl Thelen, 40, both from Minnesota, died on Scotch Bonnet Mountain in Park County. The two were buried under debris when a sheet of snow gave way and ran for several hundred feet, Park County Coroner Al Jenkins told The Livingston Enterprise.
Both men were with a group of eight snowmobilers visiting from Minnesota, according to an incident report published by the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, whose members assisted in investigating the avalanche. The group was on its second day of snowmobiling Monday when two of their vehicles became stuck on a southeastern slope of the mountain.
Prior to Monday’s avalanche, wind had packed snowfall on a thin layer of snow that had fallen earlier in the year, the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reported. Those conditions created a scenario where the danger of avalanches in the mountains around Cooke City to be considerable, with slides caused by human triggers to be likely. The center issued a forecast about the danger of avalanches Monday morning, and posted an advisory at a beacon on the mountain.
The two snowmobilers were caught at nearly the same time on the mountain, and about 300 feet apart, according to the report. Two other riders went to meet each man on their own vehicles, and went to work in freeing the trapped snowmobiles. After about 10 minutes, one wave of snow fell from the slope. A second wave caught two of the riders, and buried them under 4-5 feet of debris. The other two riders were only a few feet away from the 300-foot slide, which ran down the mountain about 500 feet.
The remaining six members of the group immediately started a search, with each man carrying avalanche beacons, shovels and probes. After about an hour, they had found and dug out both men, but neither survived. Two other snowmobiles rode up to the group after they had recovered the bodies, the report says. One stayed with the group while the other drove off to alert Park County Sheriff Search and Rescue, who assisted in transporting the bodies.
A few in the snowmobiling group had driven in the mountains around Cooke City before, according the report, while for others it was their first time. One member had some training in avalanche awareness. The avalanche occurred at an elevation of about 10,000 feet, around 12 p.m.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center tracked two other avalanches near Cooke City on Monday: one caused naturally on Henderson Bench and the other near near Mount Abundance triggered by snowmobilers. The Mount Abundance avalanche did not result in any injuries.
A GoFundMe page launched to benefit the family of Carl Thelen has garnered over $14,500 since it launched Wednesday.