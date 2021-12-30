Two killed in Park County avalanche were Minnesotans

The two snowmobilers were caught at nearly the same time on the mountain, and about 300 feet apart, according to the report. Two other riders went to meet each man on their own vehicles, and went to work in freeing the trapped snowmobiles. After about 10 minutes, one wave of snow fell from the slope. A second wave caught two of the riders, and buried them under 4-5 feet of debris. The other two riders were only a few feet away from the 300-foot slide, which ran down the mountain about 500 feet.

The remaining six members of the group immediately started a search, with each man carrying avalanche beacons, shovels and probes. After about an hour, they had found and dug out both men, but neither survived. Two other snowmobiles rode up to the group after they had recovered the bodies, the report says. One stayed with the group while the other drove off to alert Park County Sheriff Search and Rescue, who assisted in transporting the bodies.

A few in the snowmobiling group had driven in the mountains around Cooke City before, according the report, while for others it was their first time. One member had some training in avalanche awareness. The avalanche occurred at an elevation of about 10,000 feet, around 12 p.m.