Two men killed in Stillwater Mine crash ID'd

The Stillwater County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men killed Wednesday in an accident at the Stillwater Mine near Nye.

Dale Ketola, a 65-year-old from Columbus, Montana, and Jerry Ashlock, 55 and a resident of Caldwell, Idaho, died in a crash inside the mine that is currently under investigation. Both were pronounced dead by the time first responders arrived at the scene, according to a statement from Stillwater County Sheriff Charles Kem released Friday.

Ketola and Ashlock were traveling in a side-by-side ATV when they collided with a locomotive, according to a letter from Sibanye-Stillwater Executive Vice President Wayne Robinson to employees. The company temporarily halted operations at both its Stillwater and East Boulder mines, and investigators with the Mine Safety and Health Administration are working to determine the cause of the crash. At least 17 miners have been killed on job in 2021, according to data from MSHA.

With a workforce of around 2,300 people, Stillwater Mining Co. is the only palladium and platinum mining company in the U.S.

