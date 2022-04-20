Two people found dead after fire at Bridger casino

Crews found two people dead after extinguishing a fire at a Bridger casino Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire on the 200 block of South Main Street earlier in the morning, according to a statement from Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. Regular traffic was closed off to the area while firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Within a few hours, the road reopened, but two people were confirmed dead, the sheriff’s office stated. Photos posted online showed the building to be Honest Tom’s Saloon and Casino. The cause of the two fatalities, and the fire, remain under investigation. The CCSO, Bridger Police Department, Montana Department of Criminal Investigations, Montana State Fire Marshal's Office are among those assigned to the case.

Bridger, a town of less than 1,000 people and sits along U.S. Highway 310 between Billings and the Wyoming border.

