 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two people found dead after fire at Bridger casino

  • 0

Crews found two people dead after extinguishing a fire at a Bridger casino Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire on the 200 block of South Main Street earlier in the morning, according to a statement from Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. Regular traffic was closed off to the area while firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Within a few hours, the road reopened, but two people were confirmed dead, the sheriff’s office stated. Photos posted online showed the building to be Honest Tom’s Saloon and Casino. The cause of the two fatalities, and the fire, remain under investigation. The CCSO, Bridger Police Department, Montana Department of Criminal Investigations, Montana State Fire Marshal's Office are among those assigned to the case.

Bridger, a town of less than 1,000 people and sits along U.S. Highway 310 between Billings and the Wyoming border.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

French presidential election: Macron, Le Pen to face off in crucial debate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News