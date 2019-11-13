{{featured_button_text}}

A head-on crash involving a sedan and a truck in Big Horn County seriously injured two women in their 70s or older Wednesday evening.

A Chevy Silverado truck driving southbound on Arapoosh Road near Crow Agency collided head-on with a Honda Civic traveling northbound after the driver of the truck drifted into the other lane where its tires became stuck in a rut, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David Hankins. Alcohol is a factor in the crash, Hankins said.

The woman driving the Honda had serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The woman riding in the car was in critical condition and taken by helicopter to a hospital. Hankins was unsure whether the man driving the truck was injured or taken to the hospital.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating the incident.

