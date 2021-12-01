U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signs off on Fort Peck Dam pallid sturgeon rescue plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct tests “when conditions are favorable” to study whether controlled water releases from Fort Peck Dam could help endangered pallid sturgeon successfully spawn, the agency has concluded.
“At this point, hydrologic conditions will likely not support a flow test in 2022,” said John Remus, chief of the USACE, Missouri River Water Management Division.
That’s because as of November, about 82% of the Upper Missouri River Basin was experiencing some form of drought or abnormally dry conditions. A strong water year will be needed to support the Corps' proposed testing for pallid sturgeon reproduction.
The testing will be guided by an environmental impact statement approved by Corps management in November.
The goal is to encourage pallid sturgeon to move up the Missouri River to its juncture with the Milk River or below Fort Peck Dam to spawn in the spring. Whether favorable conditions will ever be realized is the big question hanging over the proposal since the parameters are strictly defined to cause the least amount of harm to water users, wildlife and recreationists.
“We are committed to conducting the test in a manner that ensures the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can continue to serve all eight authorized purposes of the Missouri River Mainstem system,” said Col. Geoff Van Epps, USACE commander, in a statement that accompanied the agency's decision notice affirming the EIS.
The system is operated for the congressionally authorized purposes of flood control, navigation, irrigation, hydropower, water supply, water quality, recreation, and fish and wildlife. Compliance with the Endangered Species Act is required to continue operating the system for its authorized purposes.
In its analysis of the EIS, an Independent Science Advisory Panel noted: “The uncertain relationships between flow, temperature, and turbidity, and pallid sturgeon reproduction and recruitment to age 1, combined with the requirements to avoid, minimize, and mitigate the human impacts of management actions, create circumstances that challenge the fundamental practice of adaptive management of flows in the upper Missouri River.”
Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte wrote a letter in May to the USACE opposing the plan, contradicting years of work by fisheries biologists at the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks when Democratic governors were in charge. In the letter Gianforte said the Corps lacked authority as it had no legal right to the Missouri River’s water, criticized the lack of discussion about mitigating any damages caused by the releases and sought an extension of the comment period.
News that the EIS had been approved disappointed Gianforte, according to communications director Brooke Stroyke, who said the Corps’ decision to move forward didn’t adequately address “the concerns of the state.”
The Corps has responsibility for the operation and maintenance of Fort Peck Dam in Montana and five dams and reservoirs on the Missouri River in North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.
Also waiting in the wings to possibly provide pallid sturgeon an opportunity to successfully spawn is a new fish bypass channel built alongside Intake Dam on the lower Yellowstone River. The channel is proposed for operation in spring 2023.