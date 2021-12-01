U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signs off on Fort Peck Dam pallid sturgeon rescue plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct tests “when conditions are favorable” to study whether controlled water releases from Fort Peck Dam could help endangered pallid sturgeon successfully spawn, the agency has concluded.

“At this point, hydrologic conditions will likely not support a flow test in 2022,” said John Remus, chief of the USACE, Missouri River Water Management Division.

That’s because as of November, about 82% of the Upper Missouri River Basin was experiencing some form of drought or abnormally dry conditions. A strong water year will be needed to support the Corps' proposed testing for pallid sturgeon reproduction.

The testing will be guided by an environmental impact statement approved by Corps management in November.

The goal is to encourage pallid sturgeon to move up the Missouri River to its juncture with the Milk River or below Fort Peck Dam to spawn in the spring. Whether favorable conditions will ever be realized is the big question hanging over the proposal since the parameters are strictly defined to cause the least amount of harm to water users, wildlife and recreationists.