U.S. Dept. of Transportation announces $225 million for Montana bridges

Local governments will be able to apply for grants to cover bridge costs. The state expects to cover about 14% of the repair costs for the bridges it maintains. Rouse said the state will “bundle” projects, grouping several bridges together to improve longer stretches of roadway and making them structurally similar to keep contractors moving.

The funding is channeled through the Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program, which has been around for a few years but has seen significant increases in federal funding over the past two years.

Back in fiscal year 2020, the Bridge Program sent $25 million to Montana, then in 2021 it increased to $34 million. This 2022 appropriation is $45 million.

U.S. DOT credited the 2022 funding to the bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Also Friday, the Bureau of Reclamation designated $2.5 million for planning and design of repairs to the Milk River Project, which is budgeted for up to $100 million in repairs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed in the fall. The investment was announced by Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester.

Tester helped negotiate the bipartisan bill and was the only Montana lawmaker to vote for the legislation.

