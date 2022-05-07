U.S. House candidate Mark Sweeney dies unexpectedly

Eastern U.S. House District candidate Mark Sweeney died at home on Friday night. The former Deer Lodge County commissioner and current Democratic state legislator had campaigned the day before.

Sweeney’s family broke the news Saturday morning. He was 62.

“Today, our hearts ache as we are informing family and friends of the tragic passing of Mark Sweeney, a beloved father, husband and public servant to the people of Montana. While our sadness and despair weigh on all of us, our spirits remain as bright as the twinkle in Mark’s eye with our love for him. Whether he be hunting, fishing, skiing or working on a farm or ranch, we will always treasure the enduring optimism, hope and love Mark brought to all of our lives and the people around him.

"To our extended family and our so many friends throughout Montana and around the world, please understand that Mark left us with love, humor and resilient passion to help other people. It is with great sadness and with immense respect, love and admiration for Mark Sweeney that we now live without him. We appreciate the privacy that people will extend to our family as we both mourn and celebrate the life of Mark Sweeney.”

A Miles City native, Sweeney entered the Democratic primary in February because he thought Eastern and central Montana were getting represented poorly in Congress by Matt Rosendale, the state’s current at-large Republican member of the U.S. House. Sweeney had been living in Philipsburg for several decades but had split his time between the Eastern and western parts of the state.

"He saw duty was essentially calling him when he saw that somebody needs to get out and really oppose the current congressperson, whose positions seemed to be so outrageous," said Evan Barrett, a friend of Sweeney's and long-time Democratic policy advisor. "So, he rallied, he just responded to his sense of duty and was running for it aggressively. There's a sense of public obligation, of doing things for others that ran deep inside Mark."

Sweeney is survived by his wife, Sue, adult children, Shannon and Jordan Sweeney, and two stepdaughters Carly and Brandi Johnson. He had two grandchildren.

Barrett said that though his friend grew up in Miles City, Sweeney was born in Butte and belonged to a large family that included, Jim Sweeney, an uncle and Montana State University Hall of Fame football coach. There weren't many parts of Montana in which Sweeney didn't have family.

It's hard to campaign right, which means meeting with people directly, no matter their political leanings, and not hiding behind commercials, said Penny Ronning, one of Sweeney's fellow Democratic candidates in the Eastern district. Sweeney did those things.

“That’s what Mark did. That’s the style. He and I would talk about our travels. We had both put 5,000 miles on our cars since February. And, Mark and I agree on so any things,” Ronning said. “While we were competitors, there’s a real alignment. No one understands a candidate the way another candidate does, what it takes.”

Sweeney, Ronning, and Skylar Williams were the three Democratic candidates in an 11-person U.S. House race. Absentee ballots will be mailed out Friday, May 13.

The Montana Democratic Party issued a statement Saturday remembering Sweeney for his public service.

“Today, we are celebrating the life of a dedicated, selfless and effective public servant who always put the good of all people before himself or politics. Mark was a lifelong advocate for Montana’s working families and all those who called the Last Best Place home."

Sweeney spent half his life in Eastern Montana. After college at University of Montana Western, he returned to the Eastern part of the state and worked at the Lower Yellowstone River Intake near Glendive for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. He was responsible for establishing the river’s walleye population, which meant gathering walleye eggs downstream from the intake on a stretch of the Yellowstone extending to Savage. Those eggs spawned the walleye program at Miles City fish hatchery.

“I’ve always been an Eastern Montana guy. It’s where I was raised and worked. Those are the people I understand,” Sweeney told Lee Montana Newspapers in February.

That success led to Sweeney working to improve Montana fish populations as far west as Lake Koocanusa in Libby. He eventually became manager of the Washoe Park Trout Hatchery in Anaconda, where biologists developed the population of genetically pure westslope cutthroat used to re-populate the fish to their historic Montana territories.

It was the Yellowstone River, where Sweeney grew up hunting and navigating in a small kayak, that the outdoorsman's familiarity really stuck out, said friend Chris Marchion of Anaconda.

“He was like a Huckleberry Finn,” Marchion said. “He knew all the islands. He really knew that river. He would float all the time in that little kayak.”

Marchion said putting together a campaign organization had definitely been stressful on Sweeney, who seemed to enjoy campaigning.

“He was having a good time because he was going out and meeting people and he was a very good listener,” Marchion said. “He was so positive. He never pontificated that he had all the answers.”

That political currents that would pull Sweeney back into Eastern Montana seemed to suit the candidate, Marchion said.

“He knew all the ranchers over there because he hunted their land since he was a kid," Marchion said. He would offer them the same demeanor campaigning as he did in private because that's who Sweeney was.

Sweeney became an Anaconda-Deer Lodge commissioner and a state senator, representing an area that stretches from Drummond to Walkerville, in the northern reaches of Butte. The district includes the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs, which over several months had become so poorly managed that patients' lives were in jeopardy. Sweeney was one of the many people sounding the alarm.

“Mark Sweeney was a passionate advocate for patients and employees at Montana State Hospital,” said Hope Hollingsworth, who worked at the hospital for a time as a traveling nurse.

Hollingsworth is one of several current and former staff identifying major systematic problems at the state hospital. Those health professionals turned to Sweeney, who raised the state of Warm Springs to legislators overseeing the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

“His efforts were tireless on behalf of the hospital, on making necessary improvements for the good of all, and for getting the hospital on the radar of relevant legislators in charge of DPHHS oversight," Hollingsworth said. “His loss is incalculable to the people of Montana, but he leaves behind a proud legacy of advocacy on behalf of those who otherwise would have no one to speak for them. A tragic, heart-wrenching loss,”

Sweeney's first foray into politics was in 2006 when he was elected to finish the remaining term of former Deer Lodge County Commissioner Paul Beausoleil Sr., who died in office. Sweeney was then re-elected in 2008 and served until 2012, when the complications with the shared retirement system of the county and Washoe Park Trout Hatchery forced him to resign.

Sweeney had retired from the hatchery and was dependent on his pension from the Public Employees Retirement System, but he couldn't draw that retirement while also holding a public office that paid into it, which the county commission did. He tried for seven months to remain on the commission without drawing on his pension, but it became too much.

“My cards were kind of handed to me,” Sweeney told The Montana Standard. “If I could serve out my term for free, I would in a heartbeat. This has been a great experience.”

Sweeney was a primary candidate for Montana Public Service Commission twice, in 2012 and 2016, but was unsuccessful.

He was elected to the Montana House in 2018 and the state Senate in 2020. Both Republican and Democratic leadership issued statements about Sweeney's service.

"I am shocked and saddened to hear that Sen. Sweeney has passed. He was a dedicated public servant and was respected by Montanans on both sides of the political aisle," said Republican Mark Blasdel, state Senate president.

The Senate Democratic Caucus said it is "heartbroken at the news of Senator Mark Sweeney’s recent passing. Throughout his time in the State Legislature, Mark was a tireless advocate not only for his constituents, but for working people across our state. His good humor and friendly smile will be missed by his many friends and colleagues on both sides of the aisle. We are keeping his family in our hearts and prayers in this tragic time.”

— Montana Standard reporter Duncan Adams contributed to this report.

